Read full article on original website
Related
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
KWTX
Classroom Champions: La Vega’s Ivan Magdaleno
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ivan Magdaleno. Ivan is a leader in cross country, on the soccer team and most importantly in the classroom. He’s accomplished a lot, despite dealing with a significant loss. Congrats, Ivan!
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football begins its grueling nine-week Big 12 schedule this week with a road trip to face the defending Big 12 Champions. The Cowboys will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
KWTX
Central Texas volunteers travel to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around one million Floridians evacuated before Hurricane Ian took landfall on Wednesday afternoon. Hours before that, trucks from Texas headed to Florida in the morning. The Salvation Army sent six trucks from Arlington to Florida. These mobile feeding units came from Austin, Granbury, Irving, Houston, San...
KWTX
Central Texans in rehab celebrate their progress as local hospital marks National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who ended up in rehabilitation for a myriad of reasons, including disease, stroke, brain aneurisms, amputations and spinal cord injuries got a chance to celebrate how far they’ve come since leaving the hospital as Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco hosted a rehab reunion party.
KWTX
KWTX@4: Easy desk stretches from wellness trainer Van Davis
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Van Davis, a former assistant director of fitness, wellness and nutrition at Baylor University, was a guest on KWTX@4 on Monday to discuss easy ways to stretch while you’re at your desk at work. Davis is now the owner of Be Awesome Now, whose mission...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
News Channel 25
Texas A&M University-Central Texas jazz band perform over lunch
KILLEEN, Texas — The music department at Texas A&M University-Central Texas has stepped up when it comes to giving their music band, Acoustic Jazz Innovative, exposure. Students in the program practice different instruments and learn the theoretical side of music as well. Then they get ready for the stage. In many cases, that stage is "the real world," associate professor Dr. Glen Brumbach said.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gatesville Messenger
Cody Milam August 25, 1992 – September 16, 2022
Cody Milam, age 30, of Purmela, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 West, US-84, Gatesville, with Rev. Max Gunn officiating. Cody Clayton Doc Milam was born on Aug. 25, 1992,...
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
KWTX
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
Comments / 1