ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: La Vega’s Ivan Magdaleno

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ivan Magdaleno. Ivan is a leader in cross country, on the soccer team and most importantly in the classroom. He’s accomplished a lot, despite dealing with a significant loss. Congrats, Ivan!
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
Basketball
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Star, TX
KWTX

KWTX@4: Easy desk stretches from wellness trainer Van Davis

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Van Davis, a former assistant director of fitness, wellness and nutrition at Baylor University, was a guest on KWTX@4 on Monday to discuss easy ways to stretch while you’re at your desk at work. Davis is now the owner of Be Awesome Now, whose mission...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Brittney Griner
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas A&M University-Central Texas jazz band perform over lunch

KILLEEN, Texas — The music department at Texas A&M University-Central Texas has stepped up when it comes to giving their music band, Acoustic Jazz Innovative, exposure. Students in the program practice different instruments and learn the theoretical side of music as well. Then they get ready for the stage. In many cases, that stage is "the real world," associate professor Dr. Glen Brumbach said.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainment
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Gatesville Messenger

Cody Milam August 25, 1992 – September 16, 2022

Cody Milam, age 30, of Purmela, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 West, US-84, Gatesville, with Rev. Max Gunn officiating. Cody Clayton Doc Milam was born on Aug. 25, 1992,...
PURMELA, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy