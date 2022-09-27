Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
VSP: Blountville motorcycle rider dies from injuries in Lee County crash
Injuries sustained by a motorcycle rider in Southwest Virginia this month have caused the death of a Sullivan County, Tennessee resident. The Virginia State Police reported the death of Carl W. Marco, 76, who was transported to a Johnson City hospital following the Sept. 10th crash. Marco was reportedly riding...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
wcyb.com
THP: Man killed in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
VSP: Motorcycle crash kills 76-year-old Blountville man
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on […]
SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference […]
wcyb.com
Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
supertalk929.com
Suspicious person call to police in Johnson City leads to arrest
A call to Johnson City police about a suspicious person parked at a gas pump on Browns Mill Road led to a suspect being apprehended on eight charges. Thomas Levan is jailed and is accused of reckless endangerment, DUI, evading arrest, and, simple assault. Officers approached Levan who tried to drive away before coming to a short stop.
wcyb.com
Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Kingsport that occurred earlier this month
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 10, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Alexander Merritt, of Salisbury, Maryland died on Sunday. Police responded to Interstate 81 near exit 63 in Kingsport on September 10. Authorities...
Kingsport Times-News
Man faces kidnapping, rape, robbery, burglary and theft charges
The Johnson City Police Department, in cooperation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Christopher Wayne Bennett in connection to a reported incident involving a victim of a Carjacking that occurred in Johnson City around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Both departments responded to an abandoned residence located in Washington...
993thex.com
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office receives fifth accreditation award
The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office received its fifth accreditation from the VA Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. According to the department, they have been re-accredited each time the process comes around every four years, since their first in 2006. This process includes a team of assessors spending days...
Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries. According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while […]
supertalk929.com
Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present
A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
JCPD: Man in stolen car charged with assault against officer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after police say they found him in a stolen car Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3000 block of Browns Mill Road after a 911 caller […]
wchstv.com
Crews respond to Pike County, Ky., crash involving school bus
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Pike County, Kentucky. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. along West Russell Street in the Elkhorn City area, emergency officials said. No students were on the bus at the time...
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
