Cheyenne County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Half-cent sale tax increase set for Gering

GERING - The City of Gering reminds its citizens and businesses starting October 1st, 2022 a half cent sale tax increase is set to take place. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will now increase to 7.5% for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. The half cent sales...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Police Dept to purchase two police trucks

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council approved two Ram trucks for the police department. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Police Chief Joe Aikens spoke to the Sidney City Council about replacing two police cruisers. Aikens said they have a 2012 Tahoe and a 2013 Charger that each have around 160,000...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Black Hills Energy donates $10,000 to Chappell

CHAPPELL, Neb. — The City of Chappell was able to purchase 14 picnic tables thanks to their local energy provider. Chappell Community Development Director Shaunna Mashek said she realized some of the wooden picnic tables were deteriorating. Mashek reached out through the Black Hills donation website to apply for a donation of new picnic tables.
CHAPPELL, NE
klkntv.com

Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Results: 2022 Monument Marathon

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Logan County deputies report finding four kinds of narcotics in vehicle

STERLING, Colo. — Two Sterling, Colo. individuals are behind bars after authorities reportedly found over 269 grams on meth and 56 fentanyl pills outside of an abandoned building. On Tuesday, Sept. 20 deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle sitting outside an abandoned building....
STERLING, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Plainswomen Win Back-to-Back Conference Games at Home

The Plainswomen faced off against McCook Community College on Friday, September 23rd in the first week of conference play. The Plainswomen came out on fire defending their home court with a clean three set sweep. The Plainswomen are set to play Lamar Community College on Saturday September 24th. (Game Recap...
STERLING, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Lady Raiders Sweep Scottsbluff

SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raiders improved to 15-3 on the season with a sweep of Western Conference foe Scottsbluff Tuesday night at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. Sidney out hit the Bearcats 41-24 on the way to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 win. The Bearcats jumped out to an...
SIDNEY, NE

