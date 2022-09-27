Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Half-cent sale tax increase set for Gering
GERING - The City of Gering reminds its citizens and businesses starting October 1st, 2022 a half cent sale tax increase is set to take place. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will now increase to 7.5% for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. The half cent sales...
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Police Dept to purchase two police trucks
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council approved two Ram trucks for the police department. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Police Chief Joe Aikens spoke to the Sidney City Council about replacing two police cruisers. Aikens said they have a 2012 Tahoe and a 2013 Charger that each have around 160,000...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police Department warns of utility scam calls
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Scottsbluff Police Department reported that several citizens have received phone calls from a person or persons posing as officials of local electrical utilities. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the alleged caller appears to be calling citizens from local cell phone numbers and telling them that...
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
News Channel Nebraska
Black Hills Energy donates $10,000 to Chappell
CHAPPELL, Neb. — The City of Chappell was able to purchase 14 picnic tables thanks to their local energy provider. Chappell Community Development Director Shaunna Mashek said she realized some of the wooden picnic tables were deteriorating. Mashek reached out through the Black Hills donation website to apply for a donation of new picnic tables.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
Juvenile arrested in connection to arson at Sidney High School
Investigation determined the fire was intentionally set. On Sunday, deputies arrested a juvenile for 1st Degree Arson, a Class B Felony.
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
1 transported to hospital after colliding with Scottsbluff power pole
On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to East 20th Street and 10th Avenue when a vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and was allegedly on fire. 53-year-old Martin Grumbles was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 20th Street when he collided...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: 2022 Monument Marathon
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Logan County deputies report finding four kinds of narcotics in vehicle
STERLING, Colo. — Two Sterling, Colo. individuals are behind bars after authorities reportedly found over 269 grams on meth and 56 fentanyl pills outside of an abandoned building. On Tuesday, Sept. 20 deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle sitting outside an abandoned building....
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man arrested after missing court date for drug-related charge
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man is behind bars after missing his court appearance. The Scottsbluff Police Department said they arrested 30-year-old Brady Kelly-Coe on Sept. 27 for an active arrest warrant after he failed to appear to his court hearing for a felony drug charge on Sept. 23.
News Channel Nebraska
Plainswomen Win Back-to-Back Conference Games at Home
The Plainswomen faced off against McCook Community College on Friday, September 23rd in the first week of conference play. The Plainswomen came out on fire defending their home court with a clean three set sweep. The Plainswomen are set to play Lamar Community College on Saturday September 24th. (Game Recap...
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Sweep Scottsbluff
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raiders improved to 15-3 on the season with a sweep of Western Conference foe Scottsbluff Tuesday night at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. Sidney out hit the Bearcats 41-24 on the way to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 win. The Bearcats jumped out to an...
