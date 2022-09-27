Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
NewsTimes
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perunovich, Schenn), 2:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Chicago, Guttman 1 (Blackwell, Robinson), 18:52. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Schenn, O'Reilly), 8:57 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Luce 1 (Kyrou, O'Reilly), 11:59. 5, St. Louis, N.Alexandrov 1 (Kostin, Kessel), 16:55 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-6-10_22....
NewsTimes
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). S_Kim (3). HBP_Suarez (Betts). WP_Johnson. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_4:09. A_32,127 (40,209).
alaskasportsreport.com
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
NBC Sports
Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — With his ever-present smile, tireless approach and long list of accomplishments in the net, Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild sure haven’t shied away from leaning hard on their new – and 37-year-old – goalie. After arriving in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signing with the Wild in July, the guy everyone calls “Flower” is still fully abloom as he begins his 19th season in the NHL.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose
The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday...
NewsTimes
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
NewsTimes
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
E_Bichette (22). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24). Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz. T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).
MLB・
