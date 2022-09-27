ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perunovich, Schenn), 2:23 (pp). Second Period_2, Chicago, Guttman 1 (Blackwell, Robinson), 18:52. Third Period_3, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Schenn, O'Reilly), 8:57 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Luce 1 (Kyrou, O'Reilly), 11:59. 5, St. Louis, N.Alexandrov 1 (Kostin, Kessel), 16:55 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-6-10_22....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). S_Kim (3). HBP_Suarez (Betts). WP_Johnson. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_4:09. A_32,127 (40,209).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With his ever-present smile, tireless approach and long list of accomplishments in the net, Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild sure haven’t shied away from leaning hard on their new – and 37-year-old – goalie. After arriving in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signing with the Wild in July, the guy everyone calls “Flower” is still fully abloom as he begins his 19th season in the NHL.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose

The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday...
ANAHEIM, CA
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
HOUSTON, TX
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

E_Bichette (22). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24). Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz. T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).
