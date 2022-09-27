ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
NewsTimes

Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Jose Miranda to second. Jake Cave singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Jose Miranda scores. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Elvis Andrus. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging. Mark Contreras grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Lance Lynn.
NewsTimes

N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer homers to center field. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk pops out to shallow center field to Gleyber Torres. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 0. Yankees third. Kyle Higashioka singles...
NewsTimes

Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
NewsTimes

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

E_Escobar (12). DP_Miami 0, New York 3. LOB_Miami 9, New York 3. 2B_De La Cruz 2 (17), Anderson (15), Lindor (24). HR_Bleday (5), Alonso (40). SF_De La Cruz (4). HBP_Carrasco (Rojas), T.Williams (Cooper). WP_Carrasco. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson. T_3:17. A_29,067 (41,922).
Camden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10

For the first time in six years, the Orioles are on the verge of doing something special: not losing more games than they win. A victory tonight would be the Birds’ 81st of the season, guaranteeing they’ll finish the 2022 season with at least a .500 record. It...
Central Illinois Proud

Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching

Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
CBS Boston

Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8 for sixth loss in a row

By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON - Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race.Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card.Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes."We're confident," Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. "We didn't love...
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid

The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention. Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park. The last two games have...
