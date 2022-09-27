ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

Brentwood Council votes to partner Brentwood EMS with Baldwin EMS

 2 days ago

Brentwood Council votes to partner Brentwood EMS with Baldwin EMS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Brentwood's EMS will be partnering with Baldwin EMS for the next 5 years.

That's the result of a unanimous vote by Brentwood Borough Council on Monday night.

The borough had previously been accepting bids for a different organization to provide services.

Beginning November 1, there will be an EMS station in Brentwood, staffed by both Brentwood and Baldwin EMS members.

The location of that station is yet to be determined.

