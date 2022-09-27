ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' David Bednar Gifts Autograph Baseballs to Bickering Brothers

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWa6D_0iBbPbPz00

A father caught a foul ball at Monday night's Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park against the Cincinnati Reds. The younger of his two sons cried when his older brother took the ball from his father. Later, the Pirates would make things right, gifting the brothers a pair baseballs signed by All-Star relief pitcher David Bednar.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star relief pitcher David Bednar solved a fan conflict Monday night by gifting a pair of autograph baseballs to two young brothers in the stands of the Pirates' home game.

A couple took their boys Wesley and William to the Pirates game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night at PNC Park.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds fouled a ball into the stands in the bottom of the first inning. William and Wesley's father caught the ball with his bare hands. Wesley grabbed the ball from his father, leaving William, his younger brother, in tears.

During a rain delay Bednar signed a pair of baseballs to give to the brothers, cheering up both of them. Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski also threw a ball to the pair of brothers.

Both brothers were overjoyed to receive their gift.

"I was hoping for a signed ball from David Bednar," Wesley said, about his hopes before attending Monday's game.

Wesley's father confirmed that Wesley had told him on the way to the ballpark, he was hoping to get a ball autographed by Bednar.

Wesley and William's family is from Bednar's hometown of Mars, Pennsylvania, and the brothers even attended Bednar's baseball camp.

"Honestly, I had no idea," Bednar said. "I was doing my normal routine. I was heading out, and [sideline reporter] Robby [Incmikoski] had these two balls. He said, ‘I’m going to go give these to a fan.’ I was like, ‘Do you want me to sign them?’ I just ended up signing them. Come to find out, it was some Mars kid, and they actually ended up coming to [my camp that benefited Mars High School's baseball team], so that makes it even more special. It’s really cool. Watching the live feed and seeing their reactions is really funny and really cool, one of those full-circle-type things. That’s really what it’s all about. I was one of those kids once, and to see how much joy they had. They love coming to PNC Park and watching the Buccos. It was really cool to see how pumped up they were."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mars, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseballs#The Cincinnati Reds
Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
540
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy