Ohio State

Vice

A Woman Needed Help After an Abortion. She Had to Wait Because She Wasn’t Dying Yet.

A. had an inkling that something had gone wrong with her abortion. She’d already had to beat an obstacle course just to get one. A. lives in Wisconsin, which has banned almost all abortions in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So when A., whom VICE News is calling by an initial for privacy reasons, realized she was pregnant, she said she headed to Illinois to terminate her pregnancy.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study

Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma

​​Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Birth Control#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Court
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
102.5 The Bone

Doctors explain what it's been like to provide reproductive health care in post-Roe America

Dr. Katherine McHugh is an ob-gyn in Indiana who has been practicing medicine for about 10 years and has provided abortion care to thousands of women. In late June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the decision that legalized abortion nationwide — the clinic where McHugh works was flooded with calls from patients in states where the procedure became illegal following the high court’s decision.
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Jenny Mollen on receiving abortion care after miscarriages: ‘Abortion rights affect all of us’

Jenny Mollen has opened up about receiving abortion care following two miscarriages, after Chrissy Teigen revealed that she underwent a life-saving abortion in 2020.Mollen, who married actor Jason Biggs in 2008, said she experienced the first miscarriage at the beginning of their relationship, and the second during the pandemic.In a post to her Instagram story on Thursday, the writer said she was inspired to share her experience following Teigen’s admission earlier this month.“When Chrissy Teigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think,” Mollen said.“Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

