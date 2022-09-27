ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Black Voice News

Operating Within the Confines of a Racist System

As the Founder and Director of Diversity Uplifts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the well-being of women, birthing people and families, Dr. Sayida Peprah-Wilson is always thinking about allyships and partnerships with philanthropic organizations and insurance companies that can help expand doula support and coverage. “How do we create...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Black Voice News

Breaking the Cycle of Harm

The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

The Daniel Dexter Story – Part 3

Today, Faye spends most of her time at the hospital or watching her grandchildren, Daniel’s younger siblings, who are turning 9 and 11. Since their mother Lauren Taylor-Mayweather spends her days and nights at the hospital with Daelyn who remains in critical condition, the children moved to Faye’s home and will now attend school in Rialto.
ADELANTO, CA
Black Voice News

Starting Over Part 2 of 4

Successful reintegration into society can be difficult to measure, but there are some factors that are considered important to researchers in reducing the chance that a formerly incarcerated person will reoffend. A 2011 Justice Quarterly article explained that social ties to family and stable employment are two key factors that play a role in the reentry process.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Black Voice News

Proceed With Caution

Reentering your community and rebuilding life after paying one’s debt to society is often riddled with unexpected obstacles and impeded by limited access to support. In this series, you will follow the reentry journey of Michael Jurado, a formerly incarcerated individual, as he navigates the challenges faced by himself and others as they struggle to cleanse themselves of the stigma of incarceration and discover the community organizations working valiantly to fill gaps in support left open by state and local governments.
Black Voice News

Starting OverPart 1

Reentering your community and rebuilding life after paying one’s debt to society is often riddled with unexpected obstacles and impeded by limited access to support. In this series, you will follow the reentry journey of former inmate Michael Jurado as he navigates the challenges faced by himself and others as they struggle to cleanse themselves of the stigma of incarceration and discover the community organizations working valiantly to fill gaps in support left open by state and local governments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

Crowns and Care: Celebrating Black Hair and Health

Organizers of “My Hair, My Health” hosted the 11th annual celebration in person on August 28, after being forced to host the event virtually for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members from across the Inland Empire gathered at Fairmount Park in Riverside to celebrate and uplift all aspects of Black health.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Black Voice News

Challenger Deep: Dr. Dawn Wright Makes History as First Black to Deepest Known Point in Earth’s Seabed

Dr. Dawn Wright made history this summer becoming the first Black person to descend to the deepest known point in the earth’s seabed, a trench known as the Challenger Deep. To complete the dive, she traveled from her home in Redlands to the Mariana Trench, a territory of the Federated States of Micronesia, in the western Pacific Ocean.
REDLANDS, CA
Black Voice News

ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

