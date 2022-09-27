Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
drifttravel.com
Memphis Haunts for Halloween Fun
There’s nowhere quite like Memphis, even more so during the spookiest date on the calendar. With a host of fabled haunted locations, some of the country’s best pumpkin patches, and even spooky fun for kids, the city of Memphis is a great place to be during Halloween. Great...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis drag entertainer questions cancelation of drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis drag entertainer Barbie Wyre wants to know who canceled a family-friendly drag show at the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was canceled Friday night due to a protest outside the museum, formerly known as the Pink Palace.
24hip-hop.com
Memphis Artist MacBoy Dero Is Blowing Up
From South Memphis, Tennessee, meet the newest rap phenomenon, MacBoy Dero. Although he was born and raised in Tennessee, he spends the majority of his time bouncing back and forth to and from Los Angeles to make his music dreams come true. His career started when he began rapping about his experiences throughout his life. As he says, “My life gave me a story to tell”.
Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
WSMV
MoSH opens up about drag show cancellation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of the Museum of Science and History, also known as MoSH, is opening up about the protest that prompted him to shut down a family-friendly drag show. Hundreds came to Central Avenue Friday night to support the end of a summer-long exhibit celebrating the...
fsrmagazine.com
Toasted Yolk Cafe to Debut First Tennessee Restaurant
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is bringing its one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and boozy brunch to Tennessee for the first time in Germantown’s StoneCreek Centre Mall on Oct. 3rd. To kick off its grand opening celebration, Toasted Yolk will give away free breakfast for a year to three lucky winners waiting in line on opening day. To sweeten the deal, all guests will receive free Churro Donuts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, to start the morning right, the popular eatery will be offering half-off all mimosas in celebration of their Volunteer State debut.
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
actionnews5.com
Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
localmemphis.com
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
This could be history in the making
Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
actionnews5.com
Amazon to adopt 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon and Memphis-Shelby County Schools will host a signing day to officially adopt 20 schools. It will be Wednesday morning at 160 S Hollywood St in the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education Auditorium. Amazon’s partnership will support schools in a variety of areas:. • provide...
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Family still looking for answers after man dies at Walmart Distribution Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound family wants answers, two weeks after they say their brother was killed while at work at a Walmart Distribution Center. James Boller was an outstanding baseball player for Melrose High School, graduating in 1979, and he later went on to play in college at Paul Quinn College.
