The Toasted Yolk Cafe is bringing its one-of-a-kind breakfast, lunch and boozy brunch to Tennessee for the first time in Germantown’s StoneCreek Centre Mall on Oct. 3rd. To kick off its grand opening celebration, Toasted Yolk will give away free breakfast for a year to three lucky winners waiting in line on opening day. To sweeten the deal, all guests will receive free Churro Donuts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, to start the morning right, the popular eatery will be offering half-off all mimosas in celebration of their Volunteer State debut.

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO