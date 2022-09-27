Read full article on original website
Delaware town again votes to fund Confederate flag-flying museum
A small, southern Delaware town has once again approved funding for a local museum that flies the Confederate flag. Georgetown Council voted 3-2 Monday night to restore funding for the Marvel Museum, the site of a monument to Delawareans who fought for the Confederate army. Council originally voted in favor...
WMDT.com
Georgetown council members double down on decision to fund confederate flag museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown council members are standing by their decision to fund a local museum where the confederate flag flies, despite the Attorney General’s Office finding they violated a FOIA request in the process. Georgetown Town Council met Monday night and doubled down on their decision to...
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive Candidates Pitch Agendas at Forum
SALISBURY, Md.- The three candidates running for Wicomico County Executive discussed their plan if elected to office at a forum at Salisbury University hosted by Greater Salisbury Committee, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pace Institute. Republican and teacher Julie Giordano is running against Democrat Ernest F. Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Davis sits on the Wicomico County Council and Boda is on the Salisbury City Council.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Democrats host candidates at annual Jamboree
The Sussex County Democratic Committee hosted its annual Jamboree BBQ Sept. 24 at the pavilion in Cape Henlopen State Park. Federal, state and local candidates urged attendees to do all they can to get the vote out in this non-presidential election year. Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 28 at designated...
Cape Gazette
Lewes middle school to be named after Frederick D. Thomas
The new middle school under construction in Lewes will be named after educator Frederick D. Thomas, the first African American administrator in the Cape Henlopen School District. At the Sept. 22 school board meeting, Cape Director of Operations Jason Hale said the school naming committee received 125 nominations total, and...
WMDT.com
Georgetown flu clinic cancelled
GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
Cape Gazette
BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
WBOC
Politics and Seafood Mix at Annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield
There was no shortage of crabs, clams or campaign signs at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake on Wednesday. Co-chair Danny Thompson says organizers embrace the mix of politics and seafood.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech Adult Ed receives county council proclamation
During the Sept. 20 Sussex County Council meeting, President Michael H. Vincent presented the Sussex Tech Adult Division with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 as Adult Education and Literacy Week in Sussex County. Noting that 20% of Delaware adults read below the third-grade level and another 35% of Delaware adults...
townsquaredelaware.com
Ocean View woman embezzled $1.1 million from Bethany company
An Ocean View woman who embezzled $1.1 million from the business she worked for is headed to federal prison for more than four years. Joan Donald, 55, was sentenced to 51 months on federal wire fraud and evasion charges stemming from embezzlement at high-end interior design and construction company Dovetail Inc. in Bethany Beach.
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
delawarelive.com
Rehoboth’s offshore wind primer aired all sides of issue
Whether you are a big fan of offshore wind power or you want all those turbines gone with the wind, a special meeting held by Rehoboth Beach officials offered insight into the projects and processes to create them. The four-hour meeting revolved around the three projects proposed off Delaware’s coast...
Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 27, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Harbor Freight coming to Milford Culture Plans underway for Milford Community Parade Create a Colorful Face Mask at The 2022 Big Draw Festival Government & Politics USPS Ready To Deliver the Holidays for the Nation Bid awarded for recreational upgrades in downtown parks Education ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
10 Coastal Delaware Eateries Serving Food in Historic Buildings
These 10 coastal restaurants found new homes in old buildings, offering a beautiful atmosphere and unique dining experience. When workers tore down a wall in the old Seafood Shack, they found newspapers from 1932, which had served as insulation. “It was really cool; it was really well preserved,” says Lion Gardner, who owns the Rehoboth Beach building with his wife, Meg.
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
Cape Gazette
Stop, drink and support Lewes Fire Department Oct. 1-2
To kick off Fire Prevention Month, the Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary has partnered with local restaurants for the Second Annual Thirst Extinguisher Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Patrons who order signature drinks from participating restaurants will have a portion of the proceeds donated to the fire department.
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
