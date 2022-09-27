ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Ramel Keyton recounts his incredible diving catch against Florida

One of the most important moments in the game-changing sequence of Tennessee’s thrilling win against rival Florida came from an unlikely source. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton was the fill-in starter for injured star Cedric Tillman and took full advantage of the opportunity, no more than on an incredible full-extension diving catch for a 43-yard gain on the Vols’ 99-yard touchdown drive just before halftime in the eventual 38-33 victory at Neyland Stadium. Keyton recounted the play after Wednesday’s practice as Tennessee is on its open date this week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said on SEC teleconference ahead of Vols' open date

Coming off its first 4-0 start in six years, and with its highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2006, Tennessee is enjoying its lone open date of the season this week following its 38-33 win against rival Florida on Saturday. It's a well-timed break for the eighth-ranked Vols as they begin to turn their attention to a trip to LSU on Oct. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols basketball Wednesday practice

The Tennessee basketball team continued preseason camp with a Wednesday afternoon practice at Pratt Pavilion, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Rick Barnes and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours, and the entire practice was open to media, with 30 minutes open for photos and videos.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mikefarrellsports.com

Tennessee Recruiting Heating-up Following the Florida Win

There is a buzz around the Tennessee football program, and recruits are starting to notice. The hype that Josh Heupel and staff have brought to Knoxville has recruits believing in a bright future. The Vols hope to push the needle after they hosted an alarming amount of talent in a huge matchup against the Florida Gators last weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five Tennessee Basketball Questions As Preseason Practice Begins

Tennessee basketball begins preseason practice today with its season opener against Tennessee Tech just under six weeks away. The Vols are coming off a strong 27-8 (14-4 SEC) season that saw the Big Orange finish second in the SEC regular season race before winning the SEC Tournament and falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee's Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee's Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12

UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
ROCKWOOD, TN
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
doingmoretoday.com

Tennessee, N.C. State Crack the Top 10

The Tennessee Volunteers turned back the clock to 2006, claiming its highest ranking in 16 years, while the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank bid adieu to Florida and Miami. The good news for the Sunshine State: Undefeated Florida State moved back in after a four-year absence. This marks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

The University of Tennessee Dismisses a Cheerleader Involved in an Abuse Scandal

A University of Tennessee Cheerleader is off the team after being named in a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit. Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, the UT cheerleader, named in the suit which alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
