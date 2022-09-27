ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO