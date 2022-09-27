Read full article on original website
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.April KillianFlorence, AL
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)April KillianFlorence, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Urban Legends of the ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
Scarecrow Stroll in New
HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
Smith’s Art Auction
SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
Community Notes
COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
Lepp is Full of Laughs
SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
Roadshow to Lil Capone’s
FLORENCE – America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Lil Capone’s Bar & Grille on Cloverdale Rd. They will be filming on location from 2-5pm on October 5. Popular dishes will be highlighted...
Eva celebrates annual Frontier Days
Members of the Eva community brushed up on greased pig-catching, frog jumping and pig-calling skills for the annual Eva Frontier Days held Saturday in downtown Eva. The community celebration included a parade, antique tractors, car show, arts and crafts, a baking contest and music. The Pylant Family, Dry Creek Bluegrass, Abby Hufnagle and Wildcat Ridge entertained the crowds. Other events included pig-calling contest, hay-stacking contest, crosscut saw contest, frog-jumping contest and greased-pig chase. See more photos inside and online at www.hartselleenquirer.com.
Big Music Weekend Ahead in the Shoals
FLORENCE – ShoalsFest will close out a big weekend of music in the Shoals when it returns to McFarland Park October 1-2. There will be stellar performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Drivin n Cryin, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Danielle Ponder, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Wand Band, and Steve Trash. This year will also include an in-the-round set from Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins, and Gary Nichols.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Both Shelters Are Participating
SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Five Merit Semifinalists
MONTGOMERY – The list of Alabama high school’s 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists was released last week, and it includes five students from the Shoals. Only the highest-scoring entrants in the state on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test are represented. Muscle Shoals High School’s Riley...
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
Alabama residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
Alabama college teacher reunites onstage with former band Nine Inch Nails
These are great times to be a Nine Inch Nails fan. In 2020, the Trent Reznor-led industrial-rock band, known for late ‘80s/’90s hits like “Head Like a Hole,” “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 3 injured in multivehicle wreck Monday at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur
UPDATE: Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police. Three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road. Injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area...
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
