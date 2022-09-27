Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
Seven ways to ride with the witches in southwest Alabama
If you want to get in on a costumed Halloween bicycle ride in coastal Alabama, the time to get serious is now. Witches plan ahead. Who knew?. While “deadline” might be a frightful word, tickets are on sale for several Witches Ride-style events, and at least one of them has a price increase coming up. For some, the supply of tickets is limited.
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
courierjournal.net
Scarecrow Stroll in New
HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
courierjournal.net
Community Notes
COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
Franklin County Times
Make your voice heard in community
Phil Campbell? Hodges? Vina? Belgreen? Spruce Pine?. We could go on, listing ever-more defined communities and areas of the county, but let’s cut to the chase. We want to encourage all members of this community – however widely or narrowly “community” might be defined in each circumstance – that you get to have a say in what happens here.
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Alabama home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
courierjournal.net
Happening This Week
THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
wvtm13.com
Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
courierjournal.net
Evening for Progress ‘22
SHOALS - The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the third annual Evening for Progress set for October 25. The 2022 Evening for Progress will feature a keynote address by House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, followed by a town hall forum with Alabama House District 3 candidates, Kerry Underwood and Wesley Thompson.
New Dollar General Brand Could Be Taking Alabama By Storm
It seems like Dollar General has plans to take over with all the stores they have popping up across Alabama and the U.S. I can't be the only one who notices that there is a Dollar General it seems like every 3 miles in Alabama. No matter where you turn,...
Work begins in Madison on The Everstead, a build-to-rent development
Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has begun work on its first Alabama project - a new build-to-rent single-family rental home neighborhood in Madison. The Everstead at Madison, on Mill Road, will feature 231 townhouses, single-family dwellings and cottage-style homes. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered next year, with full...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
courierjournal.net
Burdens Fall Heavy
The Alabama legislature imposes among the harshest anti-abortion policies and penalties while ignoring the plight of poor pregnant woman and their newborns. The irony is not lost that Alabama is last in the nation for ideal places to have a baby in 2022 and near last for health care, according to a report from WalletHub.
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville’s Rocky Ravine trails to be improved
HALEYVILLE - Rocky Ravine is a beautiful green space near the heart of Haleyville, but the state of its trails has kept some residents from enjoying its splendor. Now, the trails at Rocky Ravine Park, one of which has been closed for years, and a trail leading into the ravine from City Lake may soon see improvements if the city of Haleyville receives an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs' Recreational Trails Program grant for which it has applied.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
