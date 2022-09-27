ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
Are UMass Lowell’s COVID guidelines enough?

(Photo courtesy of TIME) “Colleges across the country have varying degrees of COVID-19 measures still in place.”. Everything feels like it’s returning to normal after COVID with only a few restrictions and protocols. Many people consider COVID over and no one really needs to worry about catching it anymore. However, COVID is still a worry for many people including myself and my family. You may have seen me walking around campus; I’m one of the few still wearing a mask. That’s because my parents have pre-existing conditions that make them very vulnerable to COVID. Because of this, I make sure to be very aware of what could be a risk. That being said, is UMass Lowell currently doing enough to prevent another outbreak of COVID?
Student Government Association to hold elections this October

(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell SGA) “A statement graphic from UMass Lowell’s SGA Facebook page.”. This past Tuesday, the school of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, or FAHSS, sent out an email to all UMass Lowell students. The email came announcing openings on the Student Government Association (SGA) board, and with it, an election. This has caused some positive reactions around campus and a great opportunity for many to add to their resumes.
