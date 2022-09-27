Thierry Henry is frustrated by lengthy VAR decisions he believes are draining the “joy” from football.The World Cup winner is not against the technology, but is concerned by how the speed of reviews affects the matchday experience for fans and players alike.Arsenal’s record goal-scorer was retired by the time VAR was introduced for the 2019/2020 Premier League season and agreed there’s still a gulf between current practice and potential when it comes to the technology.“In football we’re still behind, we have so much to learn,” he said. “What I can see in American football, in rugby, in cricket or whatever...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO