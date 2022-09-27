Read full article on original website
Higher England match fees could stop player exodus, claims Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter... but he says Montpellier-bound No 8 Sam Simmonds leaves with the club's blessing
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has suggested an increase in match fees for England players could reduce the risk of them being lost to France or Japan. Baxter was speaking after confirmation his team’s England No 8 Sam Simmonds is joining French side Montpellier for the start of next season.
rsvplive.ie
Hell week's David Gillick lifts lid on marriage to wife Charlotte and family life with three kids
David Gillick has lifted the lid on his marriage to wife Charlotte. The pair, who are both former athletes, met when they were housemates while training in England. It was a while before things turned from friendship to marriage, and after making things official in 2008 they got married in 2014. They went on to welcome three kids together; six year old Oscar, Olivia, aged three, and Louis, who turned one back in March.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Magic Weekend to disappear and traditional system ripped up in IMG plan
MAGIC Weekend will disappear in rugby league’s biggest shake up for 26 years. The traditional promotion and relegation structure will also be torn apart. As SunSport revealed yesterday, loop fixtures will be dropped from Super League’s calendar as sports media giant IMG ‘re-imagines’ the 13-a-side code.
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
‘This guy’s crazy’: Sharks coach predicted Nicho Hynes would win NRL’s Dally M
Nicho Hynes has explained how the decision to employ a mindset coach helped turn Craig Fitzgibbon’s pre-season prediction of a Dally M into reality. Hynes created history on Wednesday night, securing a record haul of 38 Dally M votes to claim the NRL’s top gong, ahead of James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons).
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel retires from football aged 35 as he says goodbye after trophy-laden 18-year career
CHELSEA hero John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35. Obi Mikel took to Instagram to state he was hanging up his boots alongside a photo of his 18-year career's biggest highlights. The legendary midfielder's message read: "There is a saying that 'all good...
REVEALED: Anthony Gordon could gatecrash England's World Cup squad, with Gareth Southgate set to keep an eye on the Everton star in the coming weeks after impressive performances for U21s
Gareth Southgate is set to pay particular attention to Anthony Gordon's performances over the next three weeks ahead of England's squad announcement. The Everton winger is understood to be one youngster being monitored closely before the World Cup after consistently strong displays in the Premier League and for Lee Carsley's Under 21s.
Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
NFL・
Sporting News
Nicho Hynes' humble response to Dally M Medal win cements Sharks halfback as NRL's new poster boy
Nicho Hynes cemented himself as rugby league's new poster boy on Wednesday night - and there perhaps isn't a better man to hold that title. The 26-year-old capped off a stellar season by winning the Dally M Medal, breaking the record for the highest vote tally in the award's history with 38.
Yardbarker
Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns
Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI. It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.
Football has ‘so much to learn’ on VAR from other sports, claims Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry is frustrated by lengthy VAR decisions he believes are draining the “joy” from football.The World Cup winner is not against the technology, but is concerned by how the speed of reviews affects the matchday experience for fans and players alike.Arsenal’s record goal-scorer was retired by the time VAR was introduced for the 2019/2020 Premier League season and agreed there’s still a gulf between current practice and potential when it comes to the technology.“In football we’re still behind, we have so much to learn,” he said. “What I can see in American football, in rugby, in cricket or whatever...
BBC
Catch up: England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s
How England qualified for European Under-21 Championship. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified. It followed three...
