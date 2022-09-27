ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Higher England match fees could stop player exodus, claims Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter... but he says Montpellier-bound No 8 Sam Simmonds leaves with the club's blessing

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has suggested an increase in match fees for England players could reduce the risk of them being lost to France or Japan. Baxter was speaking after confirmation his team’s England No 8 Sam Simmonds is joining French side Montpellier for the start of next season.
rsvplive.ie

Hell week's David Gillick lifts lid on marriage to wife Charlotte and family life with three kids

David Gillick has lifted the lid on his marriage to wife Charlotte. The pair, who are both former athletes, met when they were housemates while training in England. It was a while before things turned from friendship to marriage, and after making things official in 2008 they got married in 2014. They went on to welcome three kids together; six year old Oscar, Olivia, aged three, and Louis, who turned one back in March.
The Independent

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Anthony Gordon could gatecrash England's World Cup squad, with Gareth Southgate set to keep an eye on the Everton star in the coming weeks after impressive performances for U21s

Gareth Southgate is set to pay particular attention to Anthony Gordon's performances over the next three weeks ahead of England's squad announcement. The Everton winger is understood to be one youngster being monitored closely before the World Cup after consistently strong displays in the Premier League and for Lee Carsley's Under 21s.
The Independent

Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
The Independent

Football has ‘so much to learn’ on VAR from other sports, claims Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is frustrated by lengthy VAR decisions he believes are draining the “joy” from football.The World Cup winner is not against the technology, but is concerned by how the speed of reviews affects the matchday experience for fans and players alike.Arsenal’s record goal-scorer was retired by the time VAR was introduced for the 2019/2020 Premier League season and agreed there’s still a gulf between current practice and potential when it comes to the technology.“In football we’re still behind, we have so much to learn,” he said. “What I can see in American football, in rugby, in cricket or whatever...
BBC

Catch up: England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s

How England qualified for European Under-21 Championship. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified. It followed three...
