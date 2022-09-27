Read full article on original website
The Poly Post
45th Annual Ink & Clay exhibition returns to campus for the year of sapphire
The 45th annual Ink & Clay exhibition, located in the W. Keith & Janet Kellogg University Art Gallery, returned to campus this fall for its regular in-person viewing after a year of being held virtually. This year’s gallery marks the 45th year, or sapphire anniversary, celebration of the exhibition through the special theme “The Art of Type.”
The Poly Post
Animating beliefs in Spanish culture: a conversation on ‘Puppets of the Impossible’
On September 14, the Department of Theatre and New Dance hosted an event called “Puppets of the Impossible” that featured Esther Fernández, a writer and program advisor for Spanish and Portuguese at Rice University. Fernández is an authority on early modern Spanish literature and culture, with an...
The Poly Post
New details emerge for Campus South
A year after the Poly Post’s first coverage of Campus South, also known as the Lanterman Project, members of the project’s committees shared updates that may include building student and staff housing, shopping areas and opportunities for students. The university will use the land to create a microvillage,...
The Poly Post
CPP ranked as the No. 2 public University in the West
U.S. News released their 2022-2023 Best College rankings on September 12, which revealed Cal Poly Pomona as the No. 2 public university in the west among other high rankings. CPP also ranked No. 4 innovative university and No. 6 best undergraduate teaching in the west. The College of Engineering was also recognized as one of the top ten programs nationally.
The Poly Post
Rowdy biopic ‘Weird’ quietly filmed at Lanterman Project
In March, “Weird,” a new Roku Original biopic about artist “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, used Cal Poly Pomona campus for filming. The production team used RSI Locations on Pomona Boulevard, filming several different scenes over an eight-day period. Yankovic,...
The Poly Post
CSU’s budget cut causes faculty to lose part of their raise
This summer, Governor Newsom and California legislators made last-minute changes to the CSU budget which resulted in a reduction of funding from $311 million to $211 million which ultimately decreased faculty raises. The $100 million cut curbs staff members’ raise increase from 4% back down to 3% amid rising of...
The Poly Post
Bronco Motorsports gear up for another year of success
Bronco Motorsports revs its engines preparing for another successful year at competition. Cal Poly Pomona’s very own Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team has been working on their race car for the first competition of the season this upcoming October. The team has been competing since 1986 and has...
The Poly Post
Daisy Duke takes home 3 straight CCAA player of the week awards
For the third week in a row, volleyball player Daisy Duke won a California Collegiate Athletic Association player of the week award. From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, she won defensive player of the week. Her offensive dominance was later recognized as she added two straight CCAA offensive player of the week awards.
The Poly Post
CPP women’s soccer leave with high hopes after winning their first in-season game
The Cal Poly Pomona women’s soccer team started the in-game season strong with a physical and aggressive game against Cal State Dominguez Hills pulling off a 1-0 victory against the Toros. This hard-fought battle saw the Broncos play outstanding defense, keeping the ball away from CSU Dominguez Hills for...
The Poly Post
CPP volleyball leaves on top after battle between conference teams
On Sept. 24, Cal Poly Pomona’s volleyball beat the No. 2 ranked Cal State Los Angeles Eagles to extend their winning streak to 12 games in a 3-2 set victory. Opposite side hitter Daisy Duke led the Broncos with a stellar performance late in the match which closed out the five-set victory.
