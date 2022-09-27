With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology

Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
As offshore wind advances, an implosion fate awaits South Jersey power plant’s cooling tower
The cooling tower at the former B.L. England Power Station in Cape May County will come down in an implosion slated for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Delmarva Power sister company Atlantic City Electric several years ago sold the coal and fuel oil-powered generating plant to a non-utility operator. Beasley’s Point...
When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey
Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Toxic pile looming over N.J. city starting to be removed as lawsuit remains ongoing
Roy Jones, a Camden environmental advocate, says residents have waited for years for a massive toxic pile in the city’s Bergen Square neighborhood to be completely cleaned up. While that didn’t happen Monday afternoon, local and state leaders got one step closer when they cut the locks off the...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces $6.5M in apprenticeship grants
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has announced a total of $6.5 million in available funding under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and the New Jersey Builders’ Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD) Women and Minority Veterans in Construction Trades grant programs to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
roi-nj.com
ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm
“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mack Dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment is Mack’s First Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in Minnesota
Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Roseville, MN, location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in the State of Minnesota and the first in the Central Region to achieve EV certification status. “Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it’s no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology.”
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
downbeach.com
NJ to throw homeowners, tenants a lifeline
Residents and tenants have until Dec. 30 to file for the new ANCHOR benefit program, which replaces the NJ Homestead Rebate program. Applications are being mailed to homeowners and tenants across New Jersey. If you don’t receive your mailer by the first week of October, contact the NJ Division of Taxation. Applications can also be filed online at the division’s ANCHOR page at https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
