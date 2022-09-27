ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins

Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists discover cannonball-sized dinosaur eggs filled with crystals

Paleontologists have discovered cannonball-size dinosaur eggs filled with crystals in the Qianshan Basin in East China's Anhui province, Live Science reported. The fossilized, spherical eggs belong to a previously unknown dinosaur species and were found packed with calcite crystals. Though three eggs were dug up from the basin's soil, only two remain. The researchers who made the discovery said that the third was "lost and still in the process of collection".
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Green Algae#Plant Evolution#Seaweed#Cambrian#The Cambrian Explosion#Bmc Biology#Codium
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Adorable Little Sauropod Is Oldest Confirmed Dinosaur Ever Found in Africa

The oldest definitive dinosaur species ever discovered in Africa – and one of the oldest dino species to walk Earth – has been unearthed in Zimbabwe, a new study finds. The finding sheds new light on dinosaur evolution, and on one of the most fundamental questions of Triassic paleontology: Why did dinosaurs live in only some parts of the ancient supercontinent Pangaea?
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Weird armoured worm with dense plates on its back and bundles of spiky bristles on its sides crawled the Earth more than half a billion years ago, fossils unearthed in China reveal

A peculiar armoured worm with bundles of spiky bristles on its sides crawled the Earth more than half a billion years ago, fossils unearthed in China reveal. The bizarre creepy crawly was also covered in dense plates on its back that overlapped in a regular pattern. Named Wufengella, the stubby...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy