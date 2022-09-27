Read full article on original website
Related
Fightful
Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Care More About The Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About The Fighters
Ronda Rousey gives her take on which sport has the better fanbase. Rousey has been a top star in both the world of MMA and pro wrestling, being the first woman to main event a UFC event and the first woman to main event a WrestleMania. She's been a champion in both sports and has had to deal with the good, bad, and ugly of both fanbases.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt
– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Attempt To Bring AEW Stars Back To WWE
Not so much for that. The rise of AEW has opened up several new doors for wrestlers, as stars now have a new platform to ply their trade on a big stage. AEW has had some success so far and the question now becomes how much of that can they maintain. At the same time, there are going to be some wrestlers who want out, but it seems that one recent story wasn’t accurate.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
wrestlinginc.com
Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match
Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reportedly Refusing to Release Any AEW Talent
After an AEW wrestler informed the company that a WWE representative had contacted them about the possibility of returning to WWE, the company reportedly sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Slam Edition Of AEW Rampage Records 10% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/23 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a Lights Out match between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, averaged 522,000 viewers on September 23. This number is up from the 470,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
White Rabbit, The Rock, Saraya, AEW Locker Room | List & Ya Boy 9/28/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss wrestling news for the week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping at Manscaped.com code FIGHTFUL.
Fightful
WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
Saraya Speaks | AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fightful
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Fightful
Bayley: Finn Balor And I Were Saying How It 'Feels Like Seven Years Ago' With Triple H In Charge
Bayley's return at WWE SummerSlam was one of the first big returns in the Triple H era, and she didn't come alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY, who had been injured, and Dakota Kai, who had been released, when she made her return from injury. Bayley and Triple H...
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions
Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Juice Robinson Says He No Longer Represents NJPW, 'I'm Totally Free Right Now'
Juice Robinson says he's a free man. On April 13, Juice Robinson stated that his contract with NJPW would be up at the end of the month and that he had no urge to wrestle. He showed up to NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 1 and joined Bullet Club, claiming he was never going to retire.
Fightful
Chelsea Green: I'm Post-Surgery, I Had A Procedure To Put My Nasal Septum Back In Place
Chelsea Green has been sidelined due to her recovery from a procedure on her septum. Green is one half of the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions; she and Deonna Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, won the titles on the Emergence pre-show on August 12. During an appearance on...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Trevor Murdoch Comments On Tyrus' Addition To The World Title Match At NWA 74
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch shares his thoughts on the news that his title match at NWA Hard Times 3 has become a three-way match. Murdoch was initially set to face Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, but Tyrus, the reigning NWA World Television Champion, cashed in his "Lucky Seven" option to earn another title shot after Murdoch beat him at NWA 74.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0