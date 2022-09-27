ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt

– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On Attempt To Bring AEW Stars Back To WWE

Not so much for that. The rise of AEW has opened up several new doors for wrestlers, as stars now have a new platform to ply their trade on a big stage. AEW has had some success so far and the question now becomes how much of that can they maintain. At the same time, there are going to be some wrestlers who want out, but it seems that one recent story wasn’t accurate.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut

AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
wrestlinginc.com

Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match

Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
PWMania

Tony Khan Reportedly Refusing to Release Any AEW Talent

After an AEW wrestler informed the company that a WWE representative had contacted them about the possibility of returning to WWE, the company reportedly sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied...
Fightful

WWE NXT 9/27/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT from this week, including:. -Wes Lee vs Tony D'Angelo in a qualifier for the North American Title Ladder Match. ..and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Come get sour with us!
Fightful

Saraya Speaks | AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Fightful

Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock

Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Fightful

Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions

Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Comments On Tyrus' Addition To The World Title Match At NWA 74

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch shares his thoughts on the news that his title match at NWA Hard Times 3 has become a three-way match. Murdoch was initially set to face Matt Cardona at the pay-per-view, but Tyrus, the reigning NWA World Television Champion, cashed in his "Lucky Seven" option to earn another title shot after Murdoch beat him at NWA 74.
Fightful

