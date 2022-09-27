ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash

The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
INDIA
The Independent

Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Funeral
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
Quartz

Shinzo Abe's funeral was more expensive than the Queen of England's

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in July, was buried today (Sept. 27). Like Queen Elizabeth II last week, Abe was buried in a state funeral attended by international dignitaries and surrounded by grand ritual and grieving mourners.
ASIA
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Abe's militaristic funeral captures Japan's tense mood

The leadup to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's controversial state funeral could seem like a never-ending exchange of heated words — both for and against. But it was the images of Tuesday’s ceremony that most clearly told the story of a nation still deeply divided over the legacy of perhaps the most polarizing leader in its modern history.Sections of Tokyo, still on edge after Abe's assassination in July, looked more like a police state than the capital of one of the most stable nations in the world. Twenty thousand police officers and more than 1,000 soldiers crammed the...
CHINA
The Independent

Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US

It cost Nerio two months and everything he had to get from Venezuela to the U.S., traveling mainly by foot and watching as exhausted fellow migrants were assaulted or left behind to die.Like an increasing number of Venezuelans, Nerio undertook a dangerous journey that included traveling through Panama’s notorious jungle, the Darien Gap, and Mexico, where migrants often face extortion and threats from government officials, in hopes of a better life in the U.S. “We know that nobody wants us to make it here,” Nerio said last month in Eagle Pass, Texas, a city of 30,000 people that is...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Why Shinzo Abe’s state-funded funeral has triggered a backlash

A lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a public backlash against the ruling party he led for years. Some opposition lawmakers are boycotting Tuesday's state funeral and a man set himself alight in an apparent protest against the $12 million event, to be attended by foreign dignitaries including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy