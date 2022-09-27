Giants dropped by Cowboys, 23-16: Here's how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants came into Monday night with a surprising 2-0 record as they headed into their first divisional matchup of the year hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were without Dad Prescott and Michael Gallup, and the Giants spent the week as favorites going into the primetime showdown.

After a first half of the Giants and Cowboys exchanging field goals, Big Blue went into the half trailing 6-3.

The Giants got the ball first in the second half and tied the game at 6-6. On the Giants next drive, they would put together a nice drive which ended in a nice touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. The run gave the Giants a 13-6 lead in the third quarter.

After that, it was all Cowboys as they would come away with 17 points on their following three drives. The Giants made a late push to try and get back in the game but it was too little too late as the Giants fell to their division rivals. 23-16.

The Giants’ final drive ended with an interception by Trevon Diggs and on the play Sterling Shepard looked to have been seriously inured with a leg injury. Shepard’s injury warranted being carted off as the play added injury to the brutal loss of the game.

In a game where Daniel Jones faced pressure early and often, he played well for Big Blue. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as there were a ton of missed opportunities by plenty of players around Jones.

