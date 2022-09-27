ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Murphy and Farrell development gets P&Z zoning OK

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POi4P_0iBbL25j00

It will be a short commute to high school for hundreds of future Maricopa students when the city’s latest subdivision, unanimously approved Monday evening, becomes reality.

The 326-acre project, tentatively known as Murphy and Farrell, will lie just east of the city’s new Desert Sunrise High School. And it will provide plenty of its students, as the community will have 1,642 homes at full buildout, meaning the community will have more than 5,400 residents.

The commission approved a zoning change for the project, being developed by homebuilder DR Horton, from the existing general rural to planned area development. The land is at the southeastern corner of North Murphy and West Farrell roads. The project will now move forward for City Council approval, likely within the next month.

Initial plans for the property show 111 acres on two parcels slated for immediate development with 479 homes that will bring nearly 1,600 residents. The remaining 215 acres will be developed at a time to be determined. A 22-acre section at the southwestern corner of the site (the northwestern corner of Murphy and Steen Roads) is tabbed for future neighborhood commercial development.

City staff recommended approval of the project, stating in its report the project, “will permit ultimate development of the site that will optimize the city’s interests while allowing the applicant and future interests to develop the property to its highest and best use in conjunction with market conditions and market demand.

“Approval of this PAD will permit the applicant to bring further development opportunities to the underdeveloped southeast area of the city.”

According to pre-application documents submitted by DR Horton, “That proposed commercial area will provide for the goods and services necessary to support the planned residential community and other surrounding communities.”

The mixed-use phase also could include a high-density residential component.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zc7kN_0iBbL25j00
This site south of the Volkswagen proving ground will be home to a new single-family housing community after a zoning change approved Monday by the Planning & Zoning Commission. Desert Sunrise High School sits just west of the site. [Brian Petersheim, Jr.]
The lots in the community will be considerably smaller than those in many other subdivisions around town.

The proposed modifications to the land-use standards include a 20 percent reduction of the minimum lot size standard, from 5,000 to 4,000 square feet; a corresponding reduction of the minimum lot width standard from 50 feet to 40 feet; and an increase to the permitted maximum lot coverage area of 55% for one-story residences and 50% for two-story residences to a maximum only limited by the district’s setback requirements, which are not proposed to be changed from the base standards.

Density of the fully-developed community will be 5.3 homes per acre – about 50 percent above the typical standard of 3.5 homes per acre for typical single-family communities. It will feature 68.5 acres open space, which represents 4.1 percent of the development.

According to city engineer Eduardo Raudales, it will take about two years before the site can be completed in terms of drainage and flood control.

Commissioner Bill Robertson had questions about the change in lot sizes and asked what the developer’s justification was for asking for smaller lot sizes.

“They are doing a very good job with their amenity package,” said city planner Derek Sheerer. “Unlike a lot of PADs we’ve seen, they have pocket parks and community parks, and they are mandating a rather extensive list of amenities that have to be provided. Where a lot of these other developments just put in a ramada and a barbecue, they have a strong list.”

Scheerer said that on the property’s east side a 50-foot-wide trail, which will be part of the city’s master-planned parks and trails system, is being incorporated into the community. He added that a planned on the north side will be developed with a 10-foot-wide concrete path and a four-foot soft pad to provide multiple uses, including walking and even equestrian.

He added that all the pocket parks would be amenitized and connected with the trails, and every residence will be within 880 feet of an amenitized park-like area.

“That’s the trade-off of the changes and adjustments to the base standards,” Scheerer said. “They are providing more with these parks and amenities.”

This post Murphy and Farrell development gets P&Z zoning OK appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Modular apartments progressing at West Maricopa Village

The FlatZ 520 apartment community, a 342-unit project featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units at the southeastern corner of State Route 238 and Loma Road, continues to rise on the […] This post Modular apartments progressing at West Maricopa Village appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa buys parcel near Heritage District

The city is purchasing 4.1 acres north of Honeycutt Avenue and east of John Wayne Parkway south of the overpass near the Heritage District. The transaction, valued at $3.24 million, […] This post Maricopa buys parcel near Heritage District appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Business
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda

Maricopa will have a full City Council again when its newest member, Eric Goettl, is sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Goettl was selected by council members Tuesday from among 19 […] This post New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

ADOT outlines plans for SR 347/I-10 interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation, which is studying methods for improving traffic flow at the State Route 347/Interstate 10 interchange, is proposing a diverging-diamond interchange. The decision would have a […] This post ADOT outlines plans for SR 347/I-10 interchange appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Area#Highest And Best Use#Flood Control#Business Industry#Linus Business#P Z#Homebuilder#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Housing
InMaricopa

City sublets space at Estrella Gin to Chamber of Commerce

Maricopa has another tenant for its space at the Estrella Gin Business Park: the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will join Maricopa Economic Development Alliance as tenants in the city’s […] This post City sublets space at Estrella Gin to Chamber of Commerce appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 23-26) – Phoenix area

Improvement projects on some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of eastbound I-10 in the […] This post Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 23-26) – Phoenix area appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

New public-safety building approved for south of city hall

The Maricopa Planning & Zoning commission on Monday unanimously approved site and landscape plans as well as elevations for a new public-safety facility in the City Center, just south of […] This post New public-safety building approved for south of city hall appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Rocket takes an early commute through city

A 185-foot-long SpaceX first-stage rocket component, about the height of an 18-story building, made its way through Maricopa this weekend aboard a flatbed truck. The oversize load was seen on […] This post Rocket takes an early commute through city appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member

The City Council on Tuesday selected Eric Goettl to the panel in a 4-2 final vote over the other finalist, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bill Robertson. Goettl and Robertson emerged […] This post Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention

ADOT’s safety message follows I-10 weekend crash near 40th Street.  Arizona drivers: please slow down and stay alert in highway work zones. That’s the message from the Arizona Department of […] This post Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
567
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy