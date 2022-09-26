TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 26-October 2): ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘SNL’ & More

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
The tragic life of Gabby Petito is now a Lifetime movie.
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 30 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Clayton News Daily
‘The Never Game’ Adds Mary McDonnell in Series Regular Role for CBS Drama
The Never Game, the CBS drama with a pilot order, has just gained a new cast member — one with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations to her name. Mary McDonnell will join the series, marking her first return to a series regular role since Major Crimes ended in 2018.
Clayton News Daily
‘Ghosts’ Star Román Zaragoza Shares How He Measures His Worth in Hollywood
When he was 4 years old, Román Zaragoza watched his father from the wings as he performed on the Broadway stage and the impact this had on the boy’s life resonates today with his leading role on a hit primetime sitcom. Zaragoza, who has an extensive resume on...
Clayton News Daily
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up." "It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘The Ugly Truth’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 13, “The Ugly Truth.”]. Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples are approaching Decision Day and some big decisions are being made before the event in the latest episode, “The Ugly Truth.”
Clayton News Daily
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Clayton News Daily
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome' Men
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Comments / 0