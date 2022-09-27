Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Illinois’ Coolest Hotspot for Drinks is 1000 Feet in the Air
The cocktails and the menu are a tribute to the Windy City featuring an unmatched view of one of America's most extraordinary places to be entertained. Regarding just altitude, there is no other place to grab drinks that can offer you what CloudBar at 360 Chicago can. I'm pretty freaked out by heights, so a seat too close to the window would not be a fun experience. That doesn't mean I don't want to at least take a look out the window to see Chicago from this angle. One-thousand feet, straight up into the clouds above the city.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot travels to Mexico City, highlighting city's economy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is traveling to Mexico City.During the five-day trip in Mexico's capitol, she will highlight Chicago's economy and reaffirm its sister-city relationship. The city's partnership with Mexico City dates back 30 years.Lightfoot is expected to return Sunday.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as some Chicagoans remain stranded as airports close
Both airports in Orlando and Fort Myers stopped operations Wednesday morning.
947wls.com
This Chicago Suburb is home to one of the nation’s Best Haunted Houses
Before we plan out our trick-or-treat routes, we gotta plan out our haunted house must’s for October…. And this one seems like it needs to be at the top of the list. Lockport is home to what’s been dubbed the 3rd best-haunted house in the nation, HellsGate. This makes it #1 in Illinois.
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society takes in Florida pets
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will be taking in dozens of pets affected by Hurricane Ian. Up to 35 cats and dogs are expected to arrive at the Chicago facility Wednesday. The animals were already in Florida shelters, but were moved to free up space for local pets and families affected by the […]
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the Downing Brothers, Firefighters, Real Estate Investors, and the First Black Men With a Show On HGTV
Identical twins Anthony and Anton Downing grew up on the south side of Chicago, but the two brothers spent their summers in the Bahamas where their mom, Michelle Darville Downing was born and raised. The twin’s mother instilled how important it was for them to become homeowners one day.
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall
Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
fox32chicago.com
High school on Chicago's Southwest Side in the running for big money prize
CHICAGO - Curie Metropolitan High School on Chicago's Southwest Side is in the running for a big prize to help revitalize their theater. The school is a finalist for a $50,000 award in the "World's Best High School" contest. Curie has made the top 10 short list under the ‘Supporting...
Comments / 0