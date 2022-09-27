Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest...
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: The long road to recovery
TALLAHASSEE — Millions of people without electricity, hundreds rescued from hard-hit areas and a death toll that’s expected to climb – Hurricane Ian left in its wake seemingly incalculable damage as the heavy lift of recovery begins. In a seldom-seen show of cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration...
Citrus County Chronicle
NOAA: Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet in storm reverse surge
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as powerful Hurricane Ian passed to the south, weather officials say. Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Citrus County Chronicle
Efforts falter to develop new Georgia K-12 state tests
ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to transform how Georgia tests its K-12 public school students is faltering and may not achieve its goals. One of two groups involved in the effort told the state Board of Education on Wednesday that it has suspended work after a testing company pulled out. The other group is still moving ahead, but faces continuing questions about whether its test can be comparable to the existing state Milestones tests.
