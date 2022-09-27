Read full article on original website
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending right now. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass.
Dothan Witches Ride Interview
Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama's small businesses of the year.
Boll Weevil Soap Company awarded state-wide recognition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A business in the “City of Progress” received statewide recognition on Wednesday, September 28. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. The Alabama Retailer’s Association named the company a Gold Retailer of the year. The...
Ashford Library branch to be re-located downtown
Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama's small businesses of the year.
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. "Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we'll have a (large) influx of people," Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
Dothan Opera House postpones tribute show due to Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tribute show that was scheduled to play at the Dothan Opera House on Friday has been postponed due to the upcoming impact of Hurricane Ian. The Rocky Mountain High Experience, a John Denver Tribute starring Rick Schuler, announced on Tuesday that their scheduled September 30 event is being moved to Friday, November 18.
Plan underway for Ashford library branch to call a new building home
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A plan is officially underway for the Ashford library branch to call a new building home!. Since 1968 the smaller building has stood a few blocks from downtown. Now, the library will be moved to the old IT Midsouth Bank building, which is almost twice its...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for potential Ian evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The path of Hurricane Ian straying away from the Dothan area means several Floridians may be evacuating to southeast Alabama. Non-profits like Wiregrass 2-1-1 are busy working to ensure evacuees know what resources are available. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has created a website link solely dedicated to available...
Live at Lunch Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
Providence Christian’s Elle Salter balances sports, school and community involvement
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Running several miles five to six days a week, doesn’t stop Elle Salter from maintaining a 4.58 GPA and actively volunteering at her church. “I love volunteering with VBS during the summer, that’s really fun for me,” expresses Salter. “I help with the flower decorating sometimes in the sanctuary, I also am involved with the Special Connections ministry at our church which is helping the special needs kids there.”
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless
Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless
Swamp Gravy celebrates 30 years of theatre
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Swamp Gravy, Georgia’s Official Folk-Life Play is making its way back to the stage this October with Swamp Gravy: Nuthin’ But A Will starting this weekend. Artistic Director Will Murdock tells News 4 this year is extra special for the cast members of Swamp...
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
Houston Co. Farm Center opens as livestock shelter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, entry requirements for livestock moving across state lines have been lifted. The Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, Alabama is opening as a livestock shelter for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Stalls are first come first serve and...
Ross Clark Cir. construction update
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—MidSouth Construction will continue construction efforts toward the construction of the new northbound service road and the installation of new storm drainpipes along the East side of Ross Clark Circle between Montgomery Highway and McDonald’s. Each business impacted by the construction will have continuous driveway access...
Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention sports fans: a free shuttle service will be offered at the Dothan High School vs. Central High School football game. The football game, scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at Rip Hewes Stadium will have available parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.
Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.
