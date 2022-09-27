ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A line of cars wrapped around the Riley Art Centers at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, for sandbags. “I think it’s good to know that people are taking the precautions necessary, they’re not taking things lightly,” said the City of Ocala Parks and Division Head, Bill Rodriguez.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
STARKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Clay County, Florida Emergency Management

This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

