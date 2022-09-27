Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened two
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
‘We feel safe at home’:Some Putnam County residents won’t take shelter for Hurricane Ian
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Emergency Management Officials recommended that residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate and seek shelter as Hurricane Ian heads to North Central Florida. Some Interalchen residents took shelter at Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary while other residents said they feel safer at home.
WCJB
Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A line of cars wrapped around the Riley Art Centers at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, for sandbags. “I think it’s good to know that people are taking the precautions necessary, they’re not taking things lightly,” said the City of Ocala Parks and Division Head, Bill Rodriguez.
WCJB
Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures
With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis tours utility truck processing site in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent Hurricane Ian address came from a North Central Florida city. DeSantis stood at the podium with leaders from Florida Power and Light and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. There are thousands of restoration personnel including linemen, tree trimmers, contractors and more from over 30 states at the fairgrounds.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
Citrus County issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A
Citrus County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A.
iheart.com
Clay County, Florida Emergency Management
This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Comments / 1