kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Anderson Ohman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 17 inch Smallmouth Bass caught by Anderson Ohman. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
kotatv.com
Park restrooms closure scheduled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a cold winter coming, several park restroom facilities in Rapid City parks will close by the end of the day Friday, Sept.30. The Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are scheduled to remain open daily until dusk through Oct. 17 due to scheduled activities.
KEVN
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
gowatertown.net
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
kotatv.com
KOTA Wildfire Defense
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. Governor Kristi Noem is promising to repeal the grocery tax if she is re-elected.
kotatv.com
Lead-Deadwood District finishes renovations of historic schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood leans into its historical roots, even using the tagline “Entertaining guests since 1876.” Twin-city Lead prides itself in being a community where mining brought families there for 100 years. Just as both cities have reimagined themselves, the schools have had to adapt as well.
kotatv.com
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east this week, bringing a return to above normal temperatures and continuing the dry conditions in the northern plains. Widespread 80s are likely through at least Wednesday or Thursday. A trough moves in late in the week and...
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
New medical device makes it easier for doctors to detect heart abnormalities. Rapid City's Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is the first to try a new medical device. RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage. Data presented by the group shows that...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City firefighters hone skills in fighting aircraft fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of the Rapid City Fire Department’s “Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting” qualified firefighters participated in live training at Rapid City Regional Airport on Monday. There are around 160 members in the Rapid City Fire Department and only 14 are qualified to...
KELOLAND TV
2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
kotatv.com
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures can again be expected today, but highs could be a couple of degrees lower than Monday due to an easterly component to our winds today. A hot ridge of high pressure builds over us Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in highs...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
