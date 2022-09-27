Read full article on original website
Scarecrow Stroll in New
HILLSBORO – Pond Springs, the General Joe Wheeler Home, invites you to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event, its first Scarecrow Stroll!. Families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools, and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
Evening for Progress ‘22
SHOALS - The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the third annual Evening for Progress set for October 25. The 2022 Evening for Progress will feature a keynote address by House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, followed by a town hall forum with Alabama House District 3 candidates, Kerry Underwood and Wesley Thompson.
Happening This Week
THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
Smith’s Art Auction
SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
Five Merit Semifinalists
MONTGOMERY – The list of Alabama high school’s 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists was released last week, and it includes five students from the Shoals. Only the highest-scoring entrants in the state on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test are represented. Muscle Shoals High School’s Riley...
Roadshow to Lil Capone’s
FLORENCE – America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Lil Capone’s Bar & Grille on Cloverdale Rd. They will be filming on location from 2-5pm on October 5. Popular dishes will be highlighted...
Scholarships Available
FLORENCE – Patriotic Citizenship Scholarships are available for any HS Senior in the Lauderdale County School System. 1st Place is $700, 2nd Place is $200, and 3rd Place is $100. Please email any questions to bradley.black@lcschools.org. The deadline for student sign up is September 30- with the student’s government...
Both Shelters Are Participating
SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
Big Music Weekend Ahead in the Shoals
FLORENCE – ShoalsFest will close out a big weekend of music in the Shoals when it returns to McFarland Park October 1-2. There will be stellar performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Drivin n Cryin, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Danielle Ponder, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Wand Band, and Steve Trash. This year will also include an in-the-round set from Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins, and Gary Nichols.
Lepp is Full of Laughs
SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
Enrollment Up 20%
MUSCLE SHOALS - This fall Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has topped 4,000 credit students for the first time since 2010. Currently, NW-SCC has enrolled 4,071 credit students for the fall 2022 semester. This is an increase of 700 students, or over 20% from final fall 2021 figures (3,371). According to...
