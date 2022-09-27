Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Charr: Anthony P----ua, Sign The Paper Or Go Out And Let Real Men Fight; Tyson Fury, Let's Go!
Most fighters in Mahmoud Charr’s position would be rooting for negotiations to fail between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Yet, even the former secondary WBA titleholder is rooting—in his own way—for things to steer in the right direction. An all-British world heavyweight championship remains in discussion, despite...
Boxing Scene
Mary Spencer Being Fast-Tracked To World Title Shot
Undefeated Canadian junior middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a world title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time period,...
Boxing Scene
Carabajal: Waiting To Hear A New Fight Date With Serrano, Hope We Get It Soon
Brenda Karen Carabajal agreed to stand down to allow Amanda Serrano to further unify the featherweight division. The hope now is that the favor is returned in a timely fashion. Argentina’s Carabajal was once due to face Serrano (43-2-1, 30KOs) in a WBO featherweight title consolidation clash scheduled for August...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado IBF Title Fight Set, November 11 In London
Sunny Edwards hoped to face a fellow titleholder for his next fight. The alternative isn’t quite so bad—an attractive showdown with a former titlist in a hometown title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal was reached for Edwards to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory...
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire Unification on November 12 in Manchester
Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and many more will light up a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, 12th November. The unified world WBC, WBO, IBF super-welterweight titles will all be on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas faces defending Marie-Eve Dicaire.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
Boxing Scene
Warren Still Hopes Fury-Joshua Can Be Made, Admits Fury Has Lost Patience
Frank Warren, promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still hopeful that a deal can be reached for a domestic blockbuster with Anthony Joshua. The two sides are discussing a potential fight for the date of December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with a 60-40 split in Fury's favor.
Boxing Scene
Peter McGrail, Jazza Dickens Get Opponents For October 15 in Liverpool
Peter McGrail faces the hardest fight of his career when he headlines in Liverpool next month. McGrail tops the bill at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 and takes on the dangerous Nicaraguan Alexander Espinoza over 10 rounds, in a milestone moment for the former amateur sensation. A world-champion-in-the-making,...
worldboxingnews.net
Jonas vs Dicaire unification before Ricky Hatton on Nov 12 in Manchester
Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and many more will light up a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, 12th November. The unified world WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles will all be on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas faces defending Marie-Eve Dicaire.
Boxing Scene
John Michael Zulueta Scores Third Straight Stoppage Win in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand — He did it. Filipino John Michael Zulueta did not disappoint his fans, delivering a riveting and exciting round two TKO win over brave Thai fighter Sittichai Namnual Wednesday evening, September 28, at the luxurious Spaceplus Bangkok in Thailand. From the start of action, the lighting-fast Pinoy...
Boxing Scene
David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"
Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
Boxing Scene
Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson-Conceicao Fight Averaged 1,097,000 Viewers On ESPN, Peaked At 1,150,000
Shakur Stevenson helped draw over a million viewers on ESPN in a third straight fight late Friday night. Nielsen Media Research released figures that estimated an average of 1,097,000 viewers watched Stevenson’s 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Robson Conceicao in ESPN’s main event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Stevenson’s hometown. Viewership peaked at 1,150,000 for their 130-pound championship match, which the 25-year-old Stevenson won by big margins on all three scorecards (118-108, 117-109, 117-109).
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Richardson Hitchins has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics and secured his sixth stoppage win in his last outing, dismissing Angel Rodriguez inside four rounds to add to impressive ten round victories over Malik Hawkins and former World champion Argenis Mendez.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Insists He Has Moved On From Joshua Fight, Will Face Charr Next
Tyson Fury insisted Monday night that he has moved on from what would be a lucrative showdown with Anthony Joshua to a much lower-profile fight against Mahmoud Charr. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed in one Instagram post Monday that the deadline Fury imposed for his handlers and those that represent Joshua to come to an agreement for a December 3 bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, passed at 5 p.m. BST. That left him little choice, according to Fury anyway, but to proceed to his second option, Germany’s Charr.
