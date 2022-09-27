ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

MSU prepares to face UC Davis at home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State is set to take on UC Davis for the first time in Bozeman since 2016. They were a playoff team last season, but right now the Aggies are sitting on a 1-3 record; however, their only losses come against high caliber schools:. L 34-13...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Construction industry experts to discuss challenges in Bozeman panel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction industry experts will discuss the challenges they're facing in Bozeman on Wednesday. Representatives from the Jackson, Foothold and EG construction groups will speak in a public panel tonight at Montana State University. They will speak to how major construction has faced many challenges over the...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU to receive EPA grant for pollution prevention

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University is set to receive grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help reduce pollution. The first round of the bipartisan infrastructure law funded 39 grants totaling up to $12 million, and MSU’s cut is $350,000. The idea is for the...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
State
Washington State
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
NBCMontana

New art installation honoring LBGTQ+ community to be unveiled in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman, Gender Equality Montana and the Downtown Bozeman Partnership will be unveiling a new public art installation that celebrates the LBGTQ+ community and Bozeman's commitment to inclusivity. Local artists submitted designs and community members voted on four finalists. Organizers say the colorful artwork...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Officials caution against calling 911 for bear sighting

Bozeman, Mont — When it comes to bear sightings, the Gallatin 911 Center says there is no need to call for an emergency. They say calling 911 should be saved for situations that need immediate assistance from first responders. Since most bear sightings won't put people in immediate danger,...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman launches guaranteed ride home program

Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman launches a guaranteed ride home program. The goal is to offer people a free ride in case of an emergency. People commuting can use the program four times a year, and whether you walk, bike or drive, you can qualify. “If an...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
NBCMontana

New artwork installed in downtown Bozeman to celebrate inclusivity

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A splash of color brings added safety to an intersection in downtown Bozeman. There’s a new vibrant display at Babcock Street and Black Avenue -- bright colors highlighting crosswalks in the intersection. It’s all part of a project called intersectional art and is a year...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Madison Co. Sheriff's Office announces K-9 program, other updates

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office made some big announcements on their Facebook page Wednesday. The K-9 program will return to the county, officials will host a mass casualty training event, and they upgraded equipment inside vehicles. Deputy Tyler Mursch has been selected to be Madison County's...
MADISON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy