Kaaawa, HI

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
UH launches virtual seminars on domestic violence awareness

HONOLULU (KITV) -- University of Hawaii Community Colleges will host a series of webinars for October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The DVAM series will cover the rights and resources for domestic violence survivors, as well as explore the intersection of DV and vulnerable groups, such as queer and disabled individuals.
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room opening second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room is expanding on Oahu with a new location in Kapolei, its owner confirmed to KITV4 News. Tabbed as Honolulu’s first craft beer bottle shop and tasting room, Village is opening in 2023 in a nearly 2,000-square-foot space in Kapolei Commons, which includes such stores as Target, Petco, Marshalls, Ross and T.J. Maxx.
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
HONOLULU, HI

