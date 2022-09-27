Read full article on original website
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022) Hawaii residents who are in Florida are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian barrels over the state. James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. Hawaii GOP candidates vow to...
City proposes rules banning firearms in "sensitive places" as it prepares for the public carrying of guns
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced proposed rules to protect residents as the city prepares for the public carrying of guns. For Tom Tomimbang, that could be problematic. The retired police officer is the co-owner of 808 Gun Club, which leases space in Kakaako.
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
Attorney for suspect in road rage beating: Video of attack ‘doesn’t tell the full story’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect charged in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, 28-year-old Danielreid Aikau was charged with second-degree assault. Aikau was released last Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after...
UH launches virtual seminars on domestic violence awareness
HONOLULU (KITV) -- University of Hawaii Community Colleges will host a series of webinars for October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The DVAM series will cover the rights and resources for domestic violence survivors, as well as explore the intersection of DV and vulnerable groups, such as queer and disabled individuals.
22-year-old pretends finger is a gun in Honolulu stick-up attempt
HONOLULU-- A suspected robber is in police custody for robbing an Oahu dive store with a "finger gun." The attempted "stick-up" was all caught on surveillance footage.
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
Man charged on two drug counts for selling cocaine at Hawaii Kai park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was charged Monday on two felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine on two occasions at a Hawaii Kai Park. On or around Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 2022, Sam Mafi, 32, allegedly sold cocaine at the Kamiloiki Community Park in Hawaii Kai.
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced
KALAELOA (KITV) -- Dozens of homeless people living here in the old Barber's Point air strip were recently displaced and now they say they have no place to go. George Bailey says he and his companions have lived deep in a wooded area filled with overgrown kiawe trees for more than a year, unbothered.
Some small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. "It’s kind of rough for...
With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced steps to keep residents safe as new concealed carry gun rules are poised to go into effect soon. New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions. Blangiardi is asking the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft...
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
HFD responds to fire at Kapolei Rail Station
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei.
Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room opening second location on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room is expanding on Oahu with a new location in Kapolei, its owner confirmed to KITV4 News. Tabbed as Honolulu’s first craft beer bottle shop and tasting room, Village is opening in 2023 in a nearly 2,000-square-foot space in Kapolei Commons, which includes such stores as Target, Petco, Marshalls, Ross and T.J. Maxx.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
