ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg

Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jeezy
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Birdman
Person
P. Diddy
Person
Shawn Carter
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Cory Gunz
Person
Ludacris
Person
Drake
Person
Tupac Shakur
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Michael Carter#The Right Song#Cash Money Records#Young Money Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"

DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Homie Quan Says Travis $cott's "Mamacita" Was His Song First

Rich Homie Quan has had his fair share of being snubbed in the music game. As he continues to rebuild his momentum in the industry, the Atlanta rapper has spoken out about some of the mischievous experiences he encountered in the business. During a recent sit down with DJ Akademics on his Off The Record podcast, Quan revealed that Travis Scott's 2014 hit "Mamacita" featuring himself and Young Thug was originally his song before it went to Scott.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday

Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

DJ Khaled’s Divine Inspiration

I’ve been struggling with making direct eye contact lately. Maybe it’s a post-Covid-isolation thing? Whatever the cause, this weakness has never been more challenging to me than on a recent, predictably hot and humid mid-August afternoon in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. I’m in a photo studio and, from the other side of the camera, DJ Khaled is staring directly into my eyes as if we’re two outlaws in a Wild West saloon. It makes me feel like nothing could be more crucial than returning his gaze.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects From Rappers We Lost

When rappers pass away, they’re immortalized through the catalogs that are left behind. Each fallen soldier has at least one album, whether it be solo or collaborative, mixtape or EP that speaks to the legacy that they worked towards while living. Posthumous releases aside, these efforts often showcase the potential that a fallen artist could’ve reached. They also stand out as a glowing pillar in one's celebrated discography. Either way it goes, there are plenty hip-hop projects from rappers we lost to be appreciative of.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy