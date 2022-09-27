ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fishstripes.com

MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race

Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Terry Felton
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Matt Olson
ESPN

Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams' walk-off hit in 10th

WASHINGTON -- — CJ Abrams' third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fishstripes.com

5-year Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves

For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching

Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy