Bronx, NY

Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye

With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
FOX Sports

Blue Jays and Yankees square off with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (95-59, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-68, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 244 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Blue Jays +106;...
NJ.com

History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
