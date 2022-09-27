Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
The SIX Consumer Reaction
The Rapid City Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% percent higher risk of having a wildfire than other communities nationwide. Hundreds of buffalo will be running across Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon. Updated:...
KEVN
Preparation for the 57th annual buffalo roundup under way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Anderson Ohman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 17 inch Smallmouth Bass caught by Anderson Ohman. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Park restrooms closure scheduled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a cold winter coming, several park restroom facilities in Rapid City parks will close by the end of the day Friday, Sept.30. The Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are scheduled to remain open daily until dusk through Oct. 17 due to scheduled activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Spearfish soccer teams defeat STM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish boys soccer team picked up an impressive 6-3 victory over St. Thomas More Tuesday night. The Spartans won the girls game by the score of 2-0.
KEVN
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
KEVN
Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Cooler by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area today and Thursday resulting in well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s, with a few low 90s possible south and east of the Black Hills on Thursday!. A cold front and upper...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Spearfish Canyon fall color report: Color change at 75%
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to take in the fall colors in Spearfish Canyon, don’t wait; go now. The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has sent out the Fall Color Leaf Report #6. This report, compiled by Kimberly Talcott, MPA, places the canyon’s color change at 75% and rates the leaf drop as low.
KEVN
A New Way to Include Mushrooms in your Diet!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The research is clear: mushrooms can be a very healthy part of our diets. But not everyone enjoys eating them! One company, eatfungies.com found a sweet and delicious way to enjoy ultra-healthy Lion’s Mane mushrooms, gummy-style!. For more information on the mushroom gummies, go...
KEVN
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
KEVN
Lead-Deadwood School District finishes up renovations of historic schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood leans into its historical roots, even using the tagline “Entertaining guests since 1876.” Twin-city Lead prides itself in being a community where mining brought families there for 100 years. Just as both cities have reimagined themselves, the schools have had to adapt as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
KEVN
Pennington County Commission plans for growth
The Lead-School District has seen a continuous decline in student enrollment for many years and is now finishing up renovations at all of its schools. RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. Data presented by the group shows that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
KEVN
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow breezy conditions will persist as the temperature warm up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slightly fall for Tuesday before rising back up into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we look to fall back into the 70s with increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers in the evening time. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies return with temperatures returning to near normal.
KEVN
Pet of the week: Pumpkin
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s pumpkin spice, pumpkin bread, pumpkin coffee, and now there’s Pumpkin the cat. The Humane Society of the Black Hills received Pumpkin the shorthair black and brown Tabby in August. She is a playful kitty cat who loves to accompany you on car...
Comments / 0