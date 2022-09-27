Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
What happens if Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine? Biden has a choice to make
Russian forces are in retreat yet Nato still holds back for fear of what a humiliated Putin might do. But now is precisely the time to step up the pressure
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Russia’s version of Madonna breaks with Putin, slams Ukraine war for making Russia a ‘pariah’ state
Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has publicly condemned the Ukraine war. One of Russia’s biggest pop stars has issued a scathing condemnation of the war in Ukraine, and said her government may ostracize her for doing it. Alla Pugacheva, who has been a huge star in Russia for decades,...
White House ‘prepared’ for ‘swift’ response if Russia annexes more of Ukraine
The White House teased possible retaliatory responses against Russia for the referendums that will likely lead to annexations in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. “We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia along with our allies and partners in response to these actions if they move forward with annexation," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday, the same day four Russian-occupied territories began their referendums to determine whether they'd join the Russian Federation.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin and Zelensky court major allies as Ukraine makes war gains over Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are each courting major allies Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation...
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin-backed officials ask Putin to annex regions; EU announces new sanctions on Russia
Russian-installed leaders of Luhansk and Kherson ask for territories to be annexed; new EU sanctions designed to ‘make Kremlin pay’
Why did Putin go to war, and can Ukraine win? A leading Russia historian chimes in
Orlando Figes, whose most recent book is "The Story of Russia," on the country's love of strongmen, the fate of dissenters and how the war will end.
Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a "referendum" on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the remaining population
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
