smithcountyinsider.com
Crowd returns to William Walton Harvest Festival 2022
The William Walton Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, September 24th 2022. With over 40 vendors, food trucks and attractions participants could enjoy a variety of experiences. Rackley Roofing brought their zip line and racing simulator to Main Street. Zero Gravity provided the bungee jump event . Smith County Events Committee hosted a kids area with bounce houses and yard games. Several craft vendors and artisans provided home goods, holiday decorations, clothing, candles and much more. Food trucks and tents offered a variety that could satisfy the those looking for something savory or sweet. Local performers provided entertainment on the stage at the Historic Courthouse throughout the day.
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
smithcountyinsider.com
Gold Wing and Gun Raffle at Annual Izzy Cruise-In and Scott Allmon Memorial Run this weekend
The 1991 Honda Goldwing pictured above and Winchester SXP gauge pump action shotgun will be items featured in the raffle at the upcoming annual events sponsored by the Justified Riding Club and Caney Fork ABATE this weekend. You can join the fun and purchase a chance to win at the...
smithcountyinsider.com
Auction and Fish Fry to benefit Smith County foster children set for October 15, 2022
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Fish Fry and Benefit Auction to benefit foster children in Smith County will be held at the Smith County Ag Center. The Fish Fry will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the Benefit Auction will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. Items for the auction include...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County Band Boosters host a car, truck and motorcycle show
Smith County Band Boosters will host a car, truck and motorcycle show Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Smith County Middle School. Donations will be accepted for general admissions. Registration for the car, truck and motorcycle show the day of the event will be at 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The...
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Nashville Parent
Ghost Tours, Haunted Houses & More Spooky Fun in 2022
The spooky season of October is upon us in Middle Tennessee with haunted houses and other creepy attractions!. We’ve rounded up a list of not-so-scary tours and happenings appropriate for all ages. In addition, with your older kids in mind (ages 10+), we’ve put together a frightfully fun collection of haunted happenings this Halloween season.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
newstalk941.com
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues
The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
smithcountyinsider.com
Miss Cora Asenath Miller
Miss Cora Asenath Miller, age 81, of Carthage, TN passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Cora was born on April 20, 1941 in Harrisburg, PA a daughter of the late Wade Wayne Miller and D. Ethel Wolff Miller. She lived in Florida for several years before moving to Carthage, TN.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle...
Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Nashville
Hurricane Ian's approach prompted the evacuation of 2.5 million people along Florida's coastal communities. Some of those evacuees ended up here in Middle Tennessee.
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
smithcountyinsider.com
River City Ball 2023 benefitting cause application now available
The River City Ball is now taking applications for consideration as the beneficiary of our May 2023 event. All local charities, organizations, and non profits are invited to apply. The River City Ball was created to benefit local non-profits working to improve the quality of life in Smith County through...
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
