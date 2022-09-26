Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Cardi B Demands Apology For PnB Rock's Girlfriend After Suspect Details Released: 'Y'all Suck!'
Cardi B was one of the few rappers who stood by PnB Rock's girlfriend when people blamed her for the infamous Instagram post. Now that new updates regarding the investigation have been released, it seems that fans owe the late rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, an apology. According to reports, the...
Demi Lovato Tour 2022: Pop Star Teams Up With THIS Singer to Surprise Fans
Demi Lovato is currently touring across North America to perform songs from her recent album titled "Holy Fvck." During her most recent show, she brought out a special guest to surprise her fans; who could this be?. According to Elite Daily, the former Disney star performed at the YouTube Theater...
Dove Cameron Inks New Deal with Sony Amid 2023 GRAMMYs Best New Artist Prediction
Dove Cameron has been making strides in her music career this 2022. After winning Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Disney alum is gearing toward a bigger path as she signed into a new label recently. According to Billboard, Cameron has signed with Sony Music Publishing.
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Nicki MInaj Finally Scoring Her First GRAMMY? Fans Divided Over Possible Hip-Hop Win
Nicki Minaj seemed to be finally on the way to scoring her first-ever GRAMMY Award in her illustrious music career. With the 2023 GRAMMY Awards eligibility period already at bay, there has been a buzz on social media signifying that the Queen of Rap will finally bring home her first Gramophone.
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Who is The 'Harp' in 'The Masked Singer'? Netizens Confident Its THIS 'Glee' Singer
In the music industry, a unique voice has always been proven effective in putting up yourself among the many other talented artists in the community. Singers who have very distinct voices have been successful in making their mark among their fans and to the public. For this week's episode of...
Camila Cabello Thought THIS Man Was Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes: Do They Look Alike?
Camila Cabello just had a major throwback feels last night at "The Voice" after she thought she heard his ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes singing on the Blind Auditions. Cabello is a newbie at the "The Voice" coach chair, replacing one-time judge Ariana Grande last season. So far, she has reaped more four chair-turners than longstanding judge Blake Shelton on this season.
The Libertines New Album: Pete Doherty Teases Possible Release Date Amid Production Process
After not releasing any album for the past seven years, The Libertines are back and fans may get a new record before this year ends, but the big question is; when is it coming out?. Pete Doherty recently attended the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022 where he revealed that he...
Coolio Net Worth 2022: Here's How Much the GRAMMY-Winning Rapper Left Before He Died
Coolio was one of the most prolific rappers of the 1990s. With his recent passing, many are remembering his contribution to the hip-hop community and also his impact on the black community. Hip-hop figures, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and even MC Hammer posted their heartwarming tributes to the rap...
Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Show ‘Rocks Harder’ Than London; Dave Grohl Wanted Fans to Do THIS
Taylor Hawkins' presence was felt throughout the six-hour second tribute concert for him in Los Angeles organized by his Foo Fighters bandmates and family. Opening the show, Dave Grohl shared a heartwarming message as he had a request for fans. According to E! Online, the second show was held at...
Godsmack Disbanding? Sully Erna Reveals Band’s Future After Making ‘Final Album’ Comments
Many fans are thrilled after Godsmack released a new single titled "Surrender" and many supporters are waiting for an album announcement soon, however, many of them were also confused as frontman Sully Erna previously claim that this would be their final album; are they officially disbanding?. Speaking to Minneapolis/St.Paul's 93X,...
'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' Settled: Why Did Netflix Stop Suing Barlow & Bear?
Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow have escaped a huge copyright infringement lawsuit on the "Unauthorized Brigderton Musical" after Netflix pulled the plug on their high-profile lawsuit against the singing duo. Earlier this year, Barlow and Bear made headlines after the streaming giant served them a lawsuit, prompting them to cancel...
Paramore New Song 2022 Drops: Hayley Williams Admits Having Gotten 'Tired of Writing Lyrics'
It has been five years since Paramore recorded music as a band, but that is about to change. Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York ended their sabbatical on September 28 by releasing a new song and music video titled "This Is Why" under the direction of Brendan Yates. Williams...
Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Guest Performers Recos Revealed: Drake, Kanye West Included?
Rihanna and her entire team, who has been on quite a long hiatus of six years have been up and running ever since the NFL confirmed that she would be the main performer at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show next February. Initially, reports emerged that Taylor Swift...
Harry Styles 'As It Was' Reaches Historic Chart Feat: Here's Every Record He Has Broken So Far
Harry Styles is making music history as his third album's lead single has already breached 15 nonconsecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 1. "As It Was" has already reached past the seven songs that it tied with last week, making it one of the four songs that have reached the record-breaking feat in the genre-blending singles chart in the United States.
