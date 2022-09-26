ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Camila Cabello Thought THIS Man Was Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes: Do They Look Alike?

Camila Cabello just had a major throwback feels last night at "The Voice" after she thought she heard his ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes singing on the Blind Auditions. Cabello is a newbie at the "The Voice" coach chair, replacing one-time judge Ariana Grande last season. So far, she has reaped more four chair-turners than longstanding judge Blake Shelton on this season.
'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' Settled: Why Did Netflix Stop Suing Barlow & Bear?

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow have escaped a huge copyright infringement lawsuit on the "Unauthorized Brigderton Musical" after Netflix pulled the plug on their high-profile lawsuit against the singing duo. Earlier this year, Barlow and Bear made headlines after the streaming giant served them a lawsuit, prompting them to cancel...
Harry Styles 'As It Was' Reaches Historic Chart Feat: Here's Every Record He Has Broken So Far

Harry Styles is making music history as his third album's lead single has already breached 15 nonconsecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 1. "As It Was" has already reached past the seven songs that it tied with last week, making it one of the four songs that have reached the record-breaking feat in the genre-blending singles chart in the United States.
