Read full article on original website
Related
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos
This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
intheknow.com
Maxine the Dog turns heads with her fluffy appearance and playful personality
Fluffy Corgi, Maxine (@madmax_fluffyroad), makes the day of anyone who crosses paths with her. The adorable doggy influencer is known for being carried around New York City in her iconic backpack, which was created by her dog dad, Bryan Reisberg. Bryan spent years designing the perfect dog backpack, and it sold out in 4 minutes after being launched publicly!
Sheep Becomes Part of the Pack Playing Fetch Alongside Dogs: VIDEO
Not looking to be part of the norm, a sheep becomes part of the pack while playing fetch alongside dogs in an adorable viral video. “This sheep identify as a dog,” the viral video’s owner declared on Twitter. The animal is seen running around with four dogs as someone off camera throws a ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO
Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
My neighbours keeps throwing buckets of peanut, cat food & bird food into my garden & now it’s destroyed, I’m fuming
YOU DON'T get to chose who your neighbours are, but you of course hope to get on with them. but one neighbour is at their wits end thanks to their neighbour's strange habit that is destroying their garden. Taking to Reddit the anonymous person shared how their neighbour has been...
WATCH: Alligator Handler Bitten, Dragged Into Water in Shocking Attack
An alligator handler got more than what she was bargaining for when one of the large reptiles ended up dragging her into the water during a shocking attack. A new viral video showed the attack, which took place during a child’s birthday party in August 2021. An alligator attacked its handler, named Theresa Wiseman, and threw her into the water. When she used methods to calm the reptile down, it decided to barrel roll and her down with it. One of the guests in attendance jumped into the little pool to save her. The guest then held the gator while another guest was able to pull her out. It was noted that everyone involved in the situation was ok.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub
Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo
Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
LOOK: Maned Wolf Carries Pup in Its Mouth in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
A rare pic surfaced this week as a maned wolf was pictured carrying her young pup in its mouth. The adorably candid pic gives us a glimpse into a part of the wildlife world that we don’t often get to see up close. “Maned wolf and her pup,” notes...
Fearless Bichon Frise Sprints Toward Huge Grizzly Bear on Alaskan Hiking Trail in Viral Video
Most of us know that little dogs are mostly all bark … and very little bite. But, that doesn’t make them any less terrifying as they relentlessly yip and growl to protect their pack! This is what one grizzly bear learned recently as it came face to face with a relentless tiny bichon frise. This little pup may be little in size … but its confidence outpaces us all!
Paris Hilton Says Her Dog Diamond Baby Is Missing: 'My Heart Is Broken'
Paris Hilton is going to great lengths to find her missing pup. On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host, 41, shared that her dog Diamond Baby has disappeared. Alongside clips that featured special moments between her and her beloved dog, she told fans the news. "This is so incredibly...
PETS・
Comments / 0