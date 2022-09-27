Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration.

According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day.

KPD personnel immediately began to work with the administration to check the campus for any devices in the area and a decision was made to evacuate the school.

After a thorough search of the school was finished, no devices were found and officers cleared the scene.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Further investigations led officers to identify, locate and arrest the male suspect on suspicion of terroristic threatening in the first degree. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.