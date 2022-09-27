Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Randee Kay McKim Patton
Randee Kay McKim Patton, 76, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 11:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born May 9, 1946, at Scottsburg, daughter of the late James and Pauline Mills McKim. She married Jim Patton on March 16, 1974m in the New Richmond Christian Church. He survives.
Journal Review
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
Journal Review
Wilbur D. Crawley
Wilbur D. Crawley, 86, of Cloverdale passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late William and Clara Crawley. Wilbur married Judy (Saunders) Crawley on July 24, 1954, and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sheila Crawley...
Journal Review
Thomas L. ‘Tom’ DeValut
Thomas L. “Tom” DeVault, 74, of the rural Romney/New Richmond community, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home. He had been in failing health. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
Journal Review
Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR
The Dorothy Q Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, met at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Elston Memorial House, with Regent Michele Borden presiding, as she welcomed 20 members and one special guest, Crawfordsville attorney Dan Taylor. Regent Michele Borden opened the meeting beginning the call...
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Dispatcher Sarah Hines
Sarah Hines is multi-lingual. Yes, the codes and signals used by emergency personnel to communicate over the radio can easily be considered another language. Training to become a public safety dispatcher involves learning what people are saying, what people aren’t saying, how they are saying it and what the actually mean, Hines said.
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 28, 2022
• Prowler in the 200 block of North Oak Street — 12:02 a.m. • Property damage crash at 800 N. Englewood Drive — 12:37 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of School Street — 12:49 a.m. • Sexual assault in the 1000 block of Tuttle...
Journal Review
Church plans 'Oktacofest' bazaar
St. Bernard Catholic Church is bringing back “Oktacofest” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more than 100 years, the local church has hosted an annual bazaar. Last year, for the first time, organizers made the bazaar “Oktacofest” themed. “It was amazing,” said Father...
Journal Review
9-26 Roundup: South girls, North boys soccer notch wins
Playing in their regular season finale, Southmont girls soccer traveled to take on Bethesda Christian on Monday and came away with a 3-1 victory. The Mounties had three different girls find the back of the net as Jessica Hale, Alivia Williams, and Emma Phillips notched a goal each. With the...
Journal Review
Area soccer teams find out post-season path
All six of Montgomery County’s girls and boys soccer teams found out their path to a sectional championship on Sunday evening as the IHSAA held it’s annual state pairings show. Let’s take a look at the draw went for each of our county teams. Girls Class 1A...
Journal Review
South football has all the pieces for special season
NEW MARKET — After Southmont captured the county title and begun the season 5-0 for the second straight year, they knew the challenge that lied ahead of them. Four games left against the toughest teams in the Sagamore Athletic Conference and it began by hosting Danville. The hard work in the summer of hitting the weight room and sweating buckets was exactly for this final four game stretch. Southmont came away with a 28-14 win over the Warriors last Friday and moved to 6-0 on the season which marked their best start in 41 years. With their perfect 4-0 record in the SAC, the Mounties also currently stand alone on top of the conference as the league’s smallest school.
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
Journal Review
Chargers top Falcons in five set thriller
LINDEN — North Montgomery volleyball is beginning to be experienced in five set matches. Monday the Chargers found themselves in another five set contest when they hosted North Vermillion. Previously the Chargers went 1-1 in their prior two five-set matches and that experience paid off as the Chargers notched a thrilling victory (25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 27-29, 15-10) over the visiting Falcons.
Journal Review
Volunteer fatigue
Worker burn out is common current experience. Teachers, nurses, doctors, people working in businesses and organizations feel burdened by stresses and pressures. A general malaise results. Many leave positions and the workforce. Others “work to rule” — doing the absolute minimum. Pandemic complicates the problem as more people become accustomed to working from home and resist regular office hours and restrictions. Such burnout often results more from lack of meaning and purpose than from overwork and external pressures.
