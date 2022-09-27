UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: We have learned that Gabriel Garcia was hit by two cars, and both drivers are still at large. UPDATE: The man in Friday night's hit-and-run crash has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Coachella. Garcia was struck and killed by two vehicles that fled the scene Friday night in Coachella. The The post The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified appeared first on KESQ.

