Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
knewsradio.com
San Jacinto Man Wanted For Attempted Murder…Of His Mother
Suspect Pasqual Carlos Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. 51 year old Pasqual Carlos of San Jacinto is armed and dangerous and wanted for attacking his mother on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022. At 9:10 that morning, deputies received a call of an assault at a home on Kirby Street in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to track down an apartment burglar
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1825 hrs., The individual shown above is being considered a person of interest referencing an apartment complex burglary in Westminster. The individual was captured on surveillance within the vicinity at the time of this incident. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic; 20-30 years old; medium build;...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
(CNS) – A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: We have learned that Gabriel Garcia was hit by two cars, and both drivers are still at large. UPDATE: The man in Friday night's hit-and-run crash has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Coachella. Garcia was struck and killed by two vehicles that fled the scene Friday night in Coachella. The The post The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified appeared first on KESQ.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
newsantaana.com
How the SAPD tracked down a man suspected of fatally stabbing a homeless victim
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:48 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a request for assistance from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). OCFA advised they were out with a possible assault victim along the bike trail in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Avenue. Paramedics treated the male adult victim for a stab wound to the head. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼
Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
menifee247.com
Website assists family of woman killed in traffic collision
A GoFundMe site has been created to raise funds in support of the family of a Menifee woman who died from injuries in a traffic accident this week. The site identifies the woman as Girlie Gonzales-Jatico, a mother of three. She died a day after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Newport Road and Berea Road on Tuesday.
Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting
Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Carroll said an adult male with gunshot The post Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man Suspected of Assault with a Deadly Weapon While Chasing Down Car on Quad
After receiving reports Sunday morning (September 25) of an armed man on a quad runner chasing down a car, the County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspect: a convicted felon from Twentynine Palms. At around 8:45 a.m., a 36 year-old Joshua Tree man, driving near the intersection of Mojave...
