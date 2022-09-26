Read full article on original website
Shania Twain, Oprah Cannot Talk About THIS Topic: 'She's Not Up to Debate'
Shania Twain learned that while Oprah Winfrey can talk about everything nder the sun, bringing up religion especially over dinner is a bad idea. It's simply not a topic that Winfrey is up for any debate on. Wednesday, the country music diva, 57, revealed on the podcast "Table Manners with...
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Coolio Net Worth 2022: Here's How Much the GRAMMY-Winning Rapper Left Before He Died
Coolio was one of the most prolific rappers of the 1990s. With his recent passing, many are remembering his contribution to the hip-hop community and also his impact on the black community. Hip-hop figures, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and even MC Hammer posted their heartwarming tributes to the rap...
Scooter Braun Has To Say THIS to Taylor Swift vs Master Recordings Issue
In the past few years, Taylor Swift has been very vocal about her issues with Scooter Braun, who acquired her master recordings from another label without her information. Now, Scooter Braun has opened up about these issues again, but he has seemed to be shifted his tone about his previous actions. This time he elaborates more on the conscious decision that he made before the acquisition.
Who is The 'Harp' in 'The Masked Singer'? Netizens Confident Its THIS 'Glee' Singer
In the music industry, a unique voice has always been proven effective in putting up yourself among the many other talented artists in the community. Singers who have very distinct voices have been successful in making their mark among their fans and to the public. For this week's episode of...
Rapper Coolio Once Criticized Himself For Attacking THIS Iconic Singer Due to 'Gangsta's Paradise' Parody
Coolio's past feud with Weird Al Yankovic resurfaced following his sudden death. The music industry woke up on Wednesday with devastating news about Coolio's death. His manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed his untimely passing at the age of 59. Following his death, his hit anthem "Gangsta Paradise" went viral again. At...
Mod Sun Pens Romantic Birthday Message To Avril Lavigne: 'Someday Soon You'll Be My Wife'
Avril Lavigne celebrated her 38th birthday, and no one was more excited to greet her than Mod Sun, who wrote a long open letter dedicated to the "Girlfriend' singer. The punk rock musician took to Instagram to greet Lavigne and express his love for her. "When I close my eyes it's you I see. You're the reason why my heart still beats," he began.
Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Show ‘Rocks Harder’ Than London; Dave Grohl Wanted Fans to Do THIS
Taylor Hawkins' presence was felt throughout the six-hour second tribute concert for him in Los Angeles organized by his Foo Fighters bandmates and family. Opening the show, Dave Grohl shared a heartwarming message as he had a request for fans. According to E! Online, the second show was held at...
Paramore New Song 2022 Drops: Hayley Williams Admits Having Gotten 'Tired of Writing Lyrics'
It has been five years since Paramore recorded music as a band, but that is about to change. Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York ended their sabbatical on September 28 by releasing a new song and music video titled "This Is Why" under the direction of Brendan Yates. Williams...
Demi Lovato Tour 2022: Pop Star Teams Up With THIS Singer to Surprise Fans
Demi Lovato is currently touring across North America to perform songs from her recent album titled "Holy Fvck." During her most recent show, she brought out a special guest to surprise her fans; who could this be?. According to Elite Daily, the former Disney star performed at the YouTube Theater...
Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Guest Performers Recos Revealed: Drake, Kanye West Included?
Rihanna and her entire team, who has been on quite a long hiatus of six years have been up and running ever since the NFL confirmed that she would be the main performer at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show next February. Initially, reports emerged that Taylor Swift...
NOFX Disbanding in 2023? Rock Band Hints at Final Album, Set of Shows of Their Career
NOFX has been dominating the rock scene since being founded in 1983 but it appears that fans only have a short time with them as the band plans to disband in 2023. As a treat, they will be releasing an album later this year that will most likely be their final project.
Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah Dating? Cozy Dinner Date Photos Revealed
Photos of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah going on a date in the East Village surfaced, sparking dating rumors between the two. The pair were not afraid to show each other off, as they hugged and kissed in front of the photographers. In December the previous year, it was reported...
