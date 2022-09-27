ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Mirror

Five Santa Monica Artists Awarded City Artist Fellowships

The $16,000 Artist Fellowship will be presented to painter and sculptor Meg Cranston. The City of Santa Monica awarded five Santa Monica artists with Artist Fellowships in the thirteenth year of the City’s individual artist support program. The $16,000 Artist Fellowship will be presented to painter and sculptor Meg...
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife

Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
