The Cowboys pummeled Daniel Jones with a historic pass-rush performance to beat the Giants

By Cory Woodroof
 2 days ago
You might not be able to blame just New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the team’s 23-16 Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants offensive line, which has been receiving some early praise this season, folded like a fancy napkin against a ferocious Cowboys defensive front. And Dallas made it happen in historical fashion, too.

While Jones hasn’t exactly been playing like an MVP-caliber quarterback to start the season, he didn’t have much of a chance to really make a case for himself Monday night after being tossed around like a rag doll against Dallas’ formidable front:

It’s never easy when you’re going up against pass rushers like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but New York’s offensive line didn’t do much of anything to keep Lawrence from posting three sacks on the evening.

Donovan Wilson and Dorance Armstrong Jr. joined in with a sack a piece, totaling five sacks surrendered by the G-Men’s OL. After a promising 2-0 start, the Giants were brought back to reality by the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys and will now have to reconfigure on a short week ahead of a homestand against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

To keep the good vibes going in the Big Apple, the New York offensive line will have to shake off a bad night against a good front and keep Jones upright in a surprising start to the year.

