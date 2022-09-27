ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Orange

SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. This week is homecoming week, or as it’s called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
Daily Orange

The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it

In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,“SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students,” columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University’s cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU’s increased cost...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. University Union announced the return of University Union Television, UUTV, for the first time in 18 years on Monday. UU will release behind-the-scenes video footage of their events, including Juice Jam and Bandersnatch, in collaboration with the Orange Television Network (OTN).
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market

Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski

Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Creative Arts#Creativity#Fashion Design#Internships#Vpa#Syracuse University
Daily Orange

Students voice frustration with SPD response times

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University’s campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University’s campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Orange

Round out the end of September with 5 concerts this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Studio89 at Funk n Waffles on Thursday. The band is headlining the show and will be supported with other performances from Oscar’s Cash, Lulu Mac, 50 Newts and Willow the Cat. Tickets are available for purchase online at afterdarkpresents.com. Audience members 16+ are admitted with I.D., and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday’s Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what’s next

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After Syracuse police arrested Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday morning following a domestic physical violence call to Syracuse police, the common council has not made a decision regarding Gethers’ future in the council. Here’s the current state of the situation and what could happen next.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Versatile Christian Curti leads stingy Syracuse defense

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Christian Curti has never stayed in a set position. He switched between seven different roles in high school – everywhere but striker. When he was recruited out of high school and entered the transfer portal after two years at Marist, coaches still had questions about his true position.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it’s like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers’ Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Skaneateles head coaching torch passed after undefeated season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Throughout Skaneateles High School boy’s soccer team’s undefeated run in 2021, head coach Aaron Moss and assistant coach Pete O’Connor still kept their players in check. If both coaches didn’t think the team performed to par, players would run the next day, junior midfielder David Petercsak said. But if the team did well, Moss and O’Connor would join the players blasting music after each game.
SKANEATELES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy