Daily Orange
Saul Flores spoke to first-gen college students as part of Café con Leche series
It was just another Saturday for Saul Flores. He awoke excited to accompany his mother to work as she cleaned houses, eagerly awaiting the plethora of desserts he could help himself to in her client’s pantry. But Flores noticed the reality of his situation when he looked past his...
Daily Orange
SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum
SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum

The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
Daily Orange
Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend
Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend

This week is homecoming week, or as it's called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.
Daily Orange
First Year Players celebrates its 30th anniversary, announces annual musical
First Year Players celebrates its 30th anniversary, announces annual musical

Last Sunday, the Spaghetti Warehouse was filled with members of the First Year Players club, eating Italian cuisine and awaiting the announcement of this year's production. At the start of the evening, four shows...
Daily Orange
The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it
In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,“SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students,” columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University’s cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU’s increased cost...
Daily Orange
UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV
UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV

University Union announced the return of University Union Television, UUTV, for the first time in 18 years on Monday. UU will release behind-the-scenes video footage of their events, including Juice Jam and Bandersnatch, in collaboration with the Orange Television Network (OTN).
Daily Orange
Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market
Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
Daily Orange
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
Daily Orange
Syracuse organizations push for food instability awareness for Hunger Action Month
Syracuse organizations push for food instability awareness for Hunger Action Month

With rising inflation and COVID-19 relief funds ending, one Salvation Army location in Syracuse is struggling to deal with food insecurity in the city. "Federal and local governments were saying, 'here's all this money to...
Daily Orange
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
Students voice frustration with SPD response times

While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
Daily Orange
DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule
DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule

Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University's campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
Daily Orange
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots

Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
Daily Orange
Round out the end of September with 5 concerts this weekend
Round out the end of September with 5 concerts this weekend

Studio89 at Funk n Waffles on Thursday. The band is headlining the show and will be supported with other performances from Oscar's Cash, Lulu Mac, 50 Newts and Willow the Cat. Tickets are available for purchase online at afterdarkpresents.com. Audience members 16+ are admitted with I.D., and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
Daily Orange
Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week
Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week

Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday's Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
Daily Orange
‘It’s never been stronger’: An inside look at the Vaughan SC-Syracuse pipeline
'It's never been stronger': An inside look at the Vaughan SC-Syracuse pipeline

Many of Vaughan SC's best recruits don't want to sign professional soccer contracts. They want to play for Syracuse. Known as a vehicle to professional and Canadian national team success, the Orange...
Daily Orange
Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what’s next
Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what's next

After Syracuse police arrested Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday morning following a domestic physical violence call to Syracuse police, the common council has not made a decision regarding Gethers' future in the council. Here's the current state of the situation and what could happen next.
Daily Orange
Versatile Christian Curti leads stingy Syracuse defense
Versatile Christian Curti leads stingy Syracuse defense

Christian Curti has never stayed in a set position. He switched between seven different roles in high school – everywhere but striker. When he was recruited out of high school and entered the transfer portal after two years at Marist, coaches still had questions about his true position.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner
Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner

Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it's like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers' Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
Daily Orange
Skaneateles head coaching torch passed after undefeated season
Skaneateles head coaching torch passed after undefeated season

Throughout Skaneateles High School boy's soccer team's undefeated run in 2021, head coach Aaron Moss and assistant coach Pete O'Connor still kept their players in check. If both coaches didn't think the team performed to par, players would run the next day, junior midfielder David Petercsak said. But if the team did well, Moss and O'Connor would join the players blasting music after each game.
