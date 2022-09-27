ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum

The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it

In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,“SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students,” columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University’s cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU’s increased cost...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market

Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Daily Orange

DPS Chief Craig Stone addresses burglaries, bias incidents at SA meeting

Department of Public Safety Chief Craig Stone addressed the uptick in burglaries in the area surrounding Syracuse University at a Student Association meeting Monday night. Stone said 75 burglaries in the city of Syracuse, 38...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski

Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU can not be silent about Vera House crisis anymore

Vera House, a local non-profit aimed to help sexual assualt and domestic violence survivors, hired Marcus Jackson, a registered sex-offender, as a victim advocate in October 2020. Jackson is a level-2 registrated sex offender who worked for an organization that directly supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Vera...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Students voice frustration with SPD response times

While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots

Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule

Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University's campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week

Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday's Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Iranian Student Association holds candlelight vigil for Masha Amini

Community members slowly gathered in front of Hendricks Chapel Monday, lighting candles and holding posters that read "Women, Life, Freedom" and "Jina Amini." Ehsan Dowlatabadi called the crowd to huddle closer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what’s next

After Syracuse police arrested Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday morning following a domestic physical violence call to Syracuse police, the common council has not made a decision regarding Gethers' future in the council. Here's the current state of the situation and what could happen next.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Flexibility, ability to adjust helps Raina Hughes thrive in new role

Williamstown High School threw Raina Hughes "into the deep end straight from the start" months after she switched schools. She earned a spot on the varsity team following a dominant performance at a preseason camp.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner

Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it's like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers' Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
SYRACUSE, NY

