SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum
The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it
In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,“SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students,” columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University’s cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU’s increased cost...
First Year Players celebrates its 30th anniversary, announces annual musical
Last Sunday, the Spaghetti Warehouse was filled with members of the First Year Players club, eating Italian cuisine and awaiting the announcement of this year's production. At the start of the evening, four shows...
Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market
Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
DPS Chief Craig Stone addresses burglaries, bias incidents at SA meeting
Department of Public Safety Chief Craig Stone addressed the uptick in burglaries in the area surrounding Syracuse University at a Student Association meeting Monday night. Stone said 75 burglaries in the city of Syracuse, 38...
Syracuse organizations push for food instability awareness for Hunger Action Month
With rising inflation and COVID-19 relief funds ending, one Salvation Army location in Syracuse is struggling to deal with food insecurity in the city. "Federal and local governments were saying, 'here's all this money to...
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
SU can not be silent about Vera House crisis anymore
Vera House, a local non-profit aimed to help sexual assualt and domestic violence survivors, hired Marcus Jackson, a registered sex-offender, as a victim advocate in October 2020. Jackson is a level-2 registrated sex offender who worked for an organization that directly supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Vera...
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots
Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule
Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University's campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week
Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday's Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
Iranian Student Association holds candlelight vigil for Masha Amini
Community members slowly gathered in front of Hendricks Chapel Monday, lighting candles and holding posters that read "Women, Life, Freedom" and "Jina Amini." Ehsan Dowlatabadi called the crowd to huddle closer.
Break-ins and burglaries should not be the norm. DPS needs to be more proactive.
The constant emails from the Department of Public Safety have desensitized Syracuse University students recently. But there’s been a 120% increase in burglaries since this time in 2021, which is making students feel less safe than in years past. In an email sent to the SU community on Sept....
Syracuse’s 2012 season was the catalyst of its winning culture under Ian McIntyre
Syracuse needed a flight to Richmond. It had just defeated Cornell in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament, but had a "nightmare of a time" finding transportation to face its next opponent, VCU.
‘It’s never been stronger’: An inside look at the Vaughan SC-Syracuse pipeline
Many of Vaughan SC's best recruits don't want to sign professional soccer contracts. They want to play for Syracuse. Known as a vehicle to professional and Canadian national team success, the Orange...
Syracuse officials respond to common councilor arrest, what’s next
After Syracuse police arrested Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday morning following a domestic physical violence call to Syracuse police, the common council has not made a decision regarding Gethers' future in the council. Here's the current state of the situation and what could happen next.
Flexibility, ability to adjust helps Raina Hughes thrive in new role
Williamstown High School threw Raina Hughes "into the deep end straight from the start" months after she switched schools. She earned a spot on the varsity team following a dominant performance at a preseason camp.
Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner
Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it's like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers' Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
Brandon Levin is stepping up as Baldwinsville football’s ‘next man up’
In eighth grade, Brandon Levin went into football with a complete blind eye. His friend, Toby McIntyre, encouraged him to play for the modified Baldwinsville middle school football team. Levin first played for the...
